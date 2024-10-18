Easy last-minute Halloween make-up ideas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



With the spookiest day of the year just around the corner, nailing an adequate make-up look is crucial.

When someone says easy – cat whiskers and vampire fangs spring to mind – but not this year. We hear from industry beauty experts about the best last-minute make-up ideas for Halloween 2024.

Sweet not spooky

If you’re looking for an outfit that is more cute than creepy – tapping into Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras tour make-up is an easy win, and particularly, her iconic ‘Lover’ look.

“Start by using a beige or white eyeliner pencil to outline the shape of a heart around one eye. You can make the heart as big or small as you like, either covering the entire eye or framing the top half,” says Claire Such from the Gen Z brand of the moment, Oriflame.

“Once the shape is ready, fill it in with shimmer using pink, silver or holographic glitter. Pat the glitter on gently for an even finish.”

To channel a full Taylor Swift mode, finish off with a feline flick.

NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil – Milk, £6, Look Fantastic

Dazzle Dust – Rose Gold DD39, £2.99 (was £4.59), Barry M

Giordani Gold Iconic Pen Hybrid Eyeliner, £18, Oriflame

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

If you’re in the mood to make a bold statement, the Beetlejuice lips trend has taken TikTok by storm this year, with over 43 million people recreating the look.

The new film sequel features Halloween’s ultimate muses, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega.

This simple make-up look is inspired by Beetlejuice’s iconic striped suit, adding a spooky, two-tone cracked effect to your lips.

“Halloween is the best time to be bold and playful with your make-up, and the Beetlejuice lips trend is a simple, yet spooky, hack,” says Grace Ferns of BEAUTY BAY.

“All you need is a matte-fluid paint, which you spread evenly across your lips. Once it’s dry, add black eyeshadow powder to create that wrinkled, stripey effect.”

To complete the Beetlejuice look, Grace suggests pairing lips with a pale, corpse-like complexion. “Start with a hydrating primer then opt for a lighter foundation shade to achieve that ghostly finish,” recommends Ferns.

About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint – Vertigo Flowers, £21, BEAUTY BAY

Smoky 9 Colour Palette, £9.50, BEAUTY BAY

Joker’s Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie’s Barbie was the go-to for simple Halloween make-up last year, but with the new Joker: Folie à Deux featuring Lady Gaga hitting cinemas, it’s not Robbie’s Harley Quinn that’s trending this year.

“Halloween lovers are expected to take inspiration from the Joker sequel as searches for ‘Harley Quinn Make-up’ have increased by 238%,” says Justmylook’s beauty expert, Hayley Walker.

“This look will entail the new version of Harley Quinn, featuring her classic colours red, black, and white, resembling a jester.

“This look can also be achieved using blue and red eyeshadow and red lipstick – smudged for a messy finish. Joker’s signature look is all about a white base and red and green hues,” says Walker.

Makeup Revolution Reloaded Eye Shadow Palette – Marvellous Mattes, £4 (was £5), Look Fantastic

Supercolour Kohl Eyeliner – Brown Beauty, £7.50 (was £13), Beauty Pie

MAC Matte Lipstick – 707 Ruby Woo, £16, John Lewis

Wednesday Addams

Netflix’s hit show Wednesday has shown no sign of slowing down in popularity. Ortega’s take on the iconic goth icon has become a go-to for 2024 Halloween.

“Start by applying a foundation that’s three to four shades lighter than your usual tone to create a pale, undead, ghostly complexion,” says Such.

“Next, use black eyeliner to heavily define your eyes, and darken your eyebrows to match your dark black hair or wig.

“Finish the look with matte-black lipstick or deep red for that vampy, gothic touch.”

Made By Mitchell Truth Tint Skin Tint – TT2, £16, BEAUTY BAY

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara – 01 Black, £12.80 (was £16), Look Fantastic

OnColour Matte Lipstick – Beauty Plum, £6, Oriflame