Britney Spears collaborates with Balenciaga for limited edition collection

Balenciaga have collaborated on a limited edition collection with Britney Spears.

For his last runway collection, creative director Demna Gvasalia has joined forces with the 43-year-old singer to create a capsule of clothing and accessories.

Ahead of his final couture catwalk in Paris on July 9, Gvasalia has dropped his last ready-to-wear collection for the Spanish fashion house, entitled ‘Exactitudes’.

The collection features iconic Balenciaga silhouettes with vintage style band T-shirts emblazoned with Spears, studded caps and oversized hoodies.

There’s also an exclusive playlist curated by Spears herself, including two remixes of ‘Oops!… I Did it Again’ and ‘Gimme More’.

In regards to the collaboration, Spears said, “I have always loved fashion and was so honoured and excited Balenciaga and Demna chose to collaborate with me on Demna’s last collection with the house.

“I hope my fans love it as much as I do!”

For Gvasalia on the other hand, “this collection embodies the multitude of design codes that have been part of my creative vision and research on fashion at Balenciaga for a decade,” said the designer in a statement.

“It combines pieces from 35 different collections with new pieces and garments from my personal wardrobe, representing the volumes, silhouettes and attitudes that have defined my vision and my questioning of the contemporary wardrobe.”

The collection is ultimately a celebration of Gvasalia’s decade at the Spanish fashion house – who joined as creative director in early October 2015.

Kering, the luxury goods company that owns Balenciaga, announced that Italian designer and former Valentino head Pierpaolo Piccioli will be taking over as creative director effective from July 10, 2025.

The collection is available to buy right now, as announced last night on Balenciaga’s Instagram.