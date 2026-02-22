Kate rewears dreamy blush gown to the Baftas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to rewearing items from her closet, and she pulled out one of her most ethereal gowns for this year’s Baftas.

Kate walked the red carpet ahead of the 79th British Academy Film Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall in a princess-style Gucci gown.

The dress was made of a two-tone chiffon featuring both a light blush and a darker pink hue. Kate tied the look together with a plum-coloured velvet belt, which almost matched the burgundy velvet dinner jacket worn by her husband, the Prince of Wales.

To complete the look, Kate had her hair loose, with a side parting and relaxed curls. She opted against a necklace, instead wearing an elegant diamond bracelet.

The princess last wore this outfit in February 2019, to the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner. She styled the look differently then, wearing it with a voluminous half updo, showing off more of the gown’s neckline.

The Waleses are regular fixtures on the Bafta red carpet because William is president of the British Academy.

When Kate made her last appearance on the Bafta red carpet in 2023, she also showed off her love for recycled fashion. For that occasion she donned a Grecian-style gown by Alexander McQueen, which she previously wore to the Baftas in 2019.

She paired the white one-shouldered dress with black opera gloves and gold-look statement floral earrings. The earrings were from high street retailer Zara, and at the time priced at £17.99.