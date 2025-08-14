Asymmetric hemlines are back. Here’s how to style them at any age

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After years of crisp tailoring and clean silhouettes, fashion is breaking free from the chains of ‘quiet luxury’ and embracing a more avant-garde aesthetic.

Skirts with jagged hems, frayed finishes and slanted cuts are popping up everywhere, from Parisian runways to the red carpet and high street. But how do you wear asymmetry without looking like you’ve had a fight with your wardrobe?

If it feels like a throwback to the early 2000s and Nineties bias-cut slips, that’s because it is.

Two celebrity stylists have shared their top tips on mastering the trend at any age.

Why is asymmetry back in fashion?

Personal stylist Deborah Sheridan-Taylor says asymmetry “creates a visual line that draws the eye up and down”.

“It makes the body appear longer and leaner. [Asymmetry] is permission to break symmetry – break the rules – so lean in.”

Not only is an asymmetrical line flattering, but its resurgence is also down to a shift in attitude.

open image in gallery Belen Hostalet wears all Prada during Milan Fashion Week ( Alamy/PA )

“Fashion is in a moment where individuality and imperfection are being embraced,” explains celebrity stylist Oriona Robb.

“We’re moving away from rigid polish to a more expressive, tactile kind of elegance.”

The key to pulling off the trend – without looking too much like you should be walking the Nickelodeon red carpet circa 2005 – is to not overcomplicate it.

open image in gallery Massimo Dutti 100% Cotton Asymmetric Top, £35.95 ( Massimo Dutti )

“[It’s about] balance, not competition,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

Pair a slanted or frayed hem with something simple on top, she says, “a minimalist slip dress with barely-there sandals or a frayed midi skirt with a white T-shirt and flats.”

open image in gallery H&M Draped Lyocell-Blend Skirt, £24 (was £44.99) ( H&M )

Even a simple button-up shirt can get in on the action.

open image in gallery Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flops, £30 ( Havaianas )

“Miss a few buttons, knot it at the waist, wear it wrong on purpose,” she says, “there’s no rulebook here and that’s the point.”

What about footwear?

When it comes to styling asymmetric lines, you also need to focus on the lines of your footwear, and most importantly, keep it simple.

open image in gallery Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Silver Trainers, £150 ( Onitsuka Tiger )

“The hemline’s already doing the talking,” says Sheridan-Taylor, “you don’t need your shoes shouting too.”

open image in gallery New Look Brown Faux Leather Studded Flatform Sandals, £23 (was £35.99) ( New Look )

Robb agrees, “If the skirt is floaty, a pointed-toe mule can ground it beautifully.”

“For a more urban edge, I love a luxe sneaker or sculptural heel – but in monochrome or metallic, nothing too fussy.”

How to nail the jewellery

The key with asymmetric or one-shoulder necklines is not to fight the shape.

“It should feel effortless and not overloaded. Skip the necklace and try a single statement earring or an ear cuff stack and let the line of the garment do the work,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

open image in gallery Orelia Silver Statement Organic Molten Metal Cuff, £30 ( Orelia )

If you’re looking for a finishing touch but don’t want to layer with jewellery, “a touch of body luminiser across the collarbone,” is all you need, says Sheridan-Taylor.

open image in gallery Zara Flower Earrings, £17.99 ( Zara )

“It catches the light and adds impact, no jewellery needed.”

What cuts will suit you?

Asymmetric hems and necklines might seem daunting, but they’re surprisingly forgiving, and often more flattering than their symmetrical counterparts.

“For petites, a soft diagonal hem that shows a little shin can really elongate the leg,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

“Pair it with strappy sandals and a tucked-in top to define the waist.”

What not to do

The main mistake people make is counteracting their asymmetric pieces.

“Don’t layer a boxy jacket over an angled skirt – it ruins the whole point,” says Sheridan-Taylor, “let each piece speak. If your hem is doing something interesting, keep the rest simple.”

Excess is also something to be avoided. “Asymmetric pieces already have visual tension,” explains Robb, “you don’t need frills or print fighting with that. Keep it clean, directional and make sure the fit is spot on – bad asymmetry just looks messy.”

If you’re still unsure, both stylists suggest experimenting without committing. “Button a dress wrong, skew a shirt collar, knot a scarf at the hip – see how it feels,” suggests Sheridan-Taylor. “You might be surprised at how right ‘wrong’ can look.”