Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fashion's reigning couple, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, added another prestigious accolade to their collection this week as Rocky was honoured with a Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) prize.

The event, often dubbed the 'Oscars of fashion', saw the pair grace the red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History, impeccably dressed in designer ensembles from Chanel and Alaia.

The award marks a significant moment for the multi-talented star, following a tumultuous start to the year that saw him acquitted of felony assault charges.

Since then, Rocky has taken on the role of creative director for Ray-Ban, staged his second runway show for his agency AWGE, co-chaired the Met Gala, and featured in two films.

Presenting him with the fashion icon award, Condé Nast chief content officer Anna Wintour welcomed him into the CFDA family, saying: "He’s joining us here tonight two months after the birth of his third child, named Rocki. Seeing A$AP Rocky, the devoted father, makes it clear how much family means to him and now we are all welcoming him into ours."

In his acceptance speech, Rocky expressed profound gratitude to his team for their unwavering support during challenging times. "Thank you for holding me down, especially when the going gets rough, and you go through trials and tribulations," he said.

open image in gallery A$AP Rocky at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards ( 2025 Invision )

The 37-year-old also took a moment to acknowledge Rihanna, seated in the audience, who herself received the CFDA fashion icon award in 2014. "And look, we did it, baby," he proudly declared.

The star-studded guest list included supermodel Naomi Campbell, singer Lily Allen, and designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Host Teyana Taylor kept the audience entertained, changing into multiple Thom Browne looks. Her comedic timing shone through, even when she playfully struggled with the teleprompter. Taylor also lightened the mood with a joke about finding a suitable outfit for jury duty, quipping that she should consult A$AP Rocky, who "knows how to wear a nasty suit in a courtroom."

Beyond the headline-making honour for A$AP Rocky, the ceremony celebrated a host of fashion heavyweights and emerging talents.

CFDA chairman Thom Browne presented couturier Ralph Rucci with the prestigious Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Ralph Lauren, with over five decades in the industry, secured his second Women’s Wear Designer of the Year award, triumphing over a strong field of nominees, including Rachel Scott of Diotima and Tory Burch.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were recognised as American Accessory Designer of the Year for their luxury brand The Row, while Thom Browne himself claimed the American Menswear Designer of the Year award for his distinctive tailoring.

The Emerging Designer of the Year prize went to Ashlynn Park of the brand Ashlyn, presented by pop-star Addison Rae and designer Christopher John Rogers. Park, whose label launched in 2020, is also a CFDA fashion fund finalist, with the ultimate winner to be announced later this month.

open image in gallery Addison Rae at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards ( 2025 Invision )

Supermodel Amber Valletta presented the Positive Change Award to Donatella Versace, wearing the iconic low-cut Versace jungle dress – first modelled by Valletta and later by Jennifer Lopez.

In a heartfelt tribute to the Alaia fashion house, supermodel and long-time muse Naomi Campbell honoured Pieter Mulier with the International Designer of the Year award. Campbell, a close friend of the late Azzedine Alaia, affectionately known as 'Papa', praised Mulier for honouring Alaia's legacy since taking the creative helm in 2021.

Hollywood was present, with Julianne Moore presenting the Founder’s Award to Cynthia Rowley. Jennifer Lawrence honoured W magazine editor-in-chief Sara Moonves with the Media Award, and filmmaker Ava DuVernay presented Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God with the Innovation Award.

Andre Walker received the Isabel Toledo Board of Directors’ Tribute for his contributions.

Amidst the evening's surprises, including a musical performance by Olivia Dean, one culinary constant remained: the ceremony’s famous chicken pot pie, served beneath the colossal blue whale model, topped with a puff pastry shaped into an animal.