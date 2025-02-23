Renaissance skin is trending – here’s the backstage beauty from London Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Annie’s Ibiza brought “renaissance skin” to the runway at London Fashion Week, kicking off a new trend that leaves “glass skin” in 2024.

The professionals behind the look wanted to bring healthy skin to the runway; skin with “colour, life and health”, said Argentum skin expert Vera Araujo.

This trend disbands with the familiar pore-less, mannequin skin of past fashion weeks, and focuses on the skin’s microbiome and portraying more natural beauty.

“We use (l’eau de jouvence soothing silver tonic water) after cleansing the skin that contains DNA HP, this is what is now used in injectable, anti-ageing treatments,” says Araujo, “it’s the new upgrade from hyaluronic acid that has been used for years.

“It’s anti-fungal, so it’s focus is on purifying the skin.

“We want to feed and protect (the skin’s) microbiome. It’s about gently polishing, not stripping the skin.”

The gentle and pure approach to the skin meant leant into the make-up for the show, which was inspired by the great 15th century heroines of Renaissance Italy.

“It’s not about appearing woeful and waiting,” says lead MAC Cosmetics make-up artist Dominic Skinner, “(the model is) strong and empowered.

“For the cheeks, we wanted to create a flush, as though she’s just come back from battle. She’s not passive, she’s strong and regal,” says Skinner.

“With the blush application, we’re applying it to the apples of the cheeks and then straight across to the ear, as opposed to going up the cheekbone.

“This is a very purposeful placement, because it’s very masculine. It’s squaring off the cheek, instead of, making it a diamond.

“By doing that, it creates power in the make-up so it’s less delicate and more bold.”

While the emphasis was on the skin this season, the lids featured a subtle dash of gold, almost gilded armour for the eyes.

“It’s pretty much unnoticeable, but there’s a little thin line of gold on the on the lash line, which creates this glint in the eye, adding that radiance beaming from above in this almost godly way.”

The lips followed suit.

“The lip is all about the strength,” says Skinner, “we’ve got this really strong, dark berry using Nightmoth lip pencil with D for Danger MAC lipstick over the top.

“This creates a sort of blackberry, bitten lip, reminiscent of Joan of Arc.”

While skinimilism has been trending for a while, this stronger and more angular approach changes the game, leaving behind the demure and pore-less filtered skin behind, opting for a realer and bolder look.

‘Renaissance skin’ means we may see softer eye looks, less bronzer and more blush in 2025.