How to actually dress for the office

Gen Z office attires have recently gone viral on TikTok for their inappropriateness, with the rise of the “office siren”, inspired by Noughties rom-coms such as Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada.

Content creator Jools Lebron recently made the rounds when she criticised the way many people do their make-up for work – arguing it wasn’t “very demure” or “very mindful”. This has left many office workers wondering what you can actually wear to the office?

So, with back to school and grad jobs truly underway, we hear from celebrity stylists and a famed fashion psychologist on the best workwear styles to sport in your office.

Rules for office dressing

The key to office dressing is striking a balance between authenticity and professionalism. “My rule of thumb is to dress like the boss and dress like a boss,” says Clearpay’s fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell.

“This concept acknowledges research that found dressing similarly to your colleagues can help you embrace the culture of your workplace while adding unique personal style touches can help you stand out and be seen as a leader.“It’s about portraying the right image while enhancing a sense of self-assurance.”

When it comes to skin, this can be hard to navigate, particularly in hot weather. “You generally want to avoid showing off your shoulders, stomach or thighs,” says Lovall’s fashion expert, Esme Wade. “That’s not to say to completely cover up, but be mindful of too much skin in a professional setting. It’s less about being conservative, and more about suiting the corporate standards.”

Stylist to the stars including Emma Thompson and Katy Perry, Michelle Barrett, advises to keep it simple. “Try and avoid too many prints – three colours or under often works best.”

How casual is too casual?

In the wake of the pandemic, the line between casual and too casual has been fairly blurred. Typically though, it depends on the nature of your company. “A good rule of thumb is to ask yourself if your outfit might cause others to question your professionalism,” says Forbes-Bell, “for example, if your outfit looks like it could be worn at a weekend brunch, it might be too casual for the office.”

Asking where else you’d wear your outfit is a good way to check if it works. If you’d wear it for drinks or a lazy Sunday, you may have gone too far.

On top of this, there are some general style rules: “Jeans with multiple rips, huge offensive logos or images and flip-flops are a step too fair for the office,” says Barrett.

How to make trends office-appropriate

Integrating trends into office wear is not impossible, and with many companies providing a more relaxed work environment, expressing yourself through current trends is no longer frowned upon.

“Twists on workwear classics is a great way to integrate current trends,” says Forbes-Bell. “Oversized tailored wide-leg trousers, or a deconstructed blazer can work well. Waistcoats are also making a comeback, and when layered over a crisp shirt or under a suit, they add a touch of sophistication while keeping the look professional.”

“Studies have shown that people believe layered looks portray the wearer as being creative and intelligent. The aim is to blend trends with timeless pieces, ensuring the overall look remains polished and appropriate for your work environment.”

The return of skinny jeans is a great example of a trend that can be integrated into your office wear. “Go for a sleek black pair of skinnies and throw on a bohemian blouse and knee-high boots, and you’re set for your next workday,” says Wade.

Office staples

Regardless of trends, there are some pieces that you will always need for your office. Finding classic pieces that you can pair with a various styles will help combat decision fatigue in those early autumn mornings.

Forbes-Bell says, “I’d say my three office staples are a structured blazer, a quality pair of tailored trousers, and a versatile pair of shoes.”

“A structured blazer is key because it immediately adds a layer of authority and polish to any outfit. Tailored trousers are essential as they show professionalism while allowing for a range of styling options, from casual to more formal. Lastly, I love a versatile shoe like a classic loafer, ballet pump or kitten heel because they strike the balance between comfort and style, allowing for confidence in movement throughout the workday.”

Whether you lean into the “office siren” aesthetic or stick to the corporate colour palette of greys, blues and whites, finding three classic basics is essential to any office look.

