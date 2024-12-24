Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As we head into the new year, the pressure to make a cracking resolution is on, but where’s best to start than with your wardrobe?

From forming a signature style to creating your own fashion mantra – fashion tycoons share their no-brainer fashion resolutions to make for 2025.

Master the layering game

One of the greatest style resolutions to make in the new year – that I’m sure we’ve made time and time again – is to streamline your wardrobe.

With that, comes the art of mixing and matching to try and cut down on pointless wardrobe pieces.

“It’s all about unexpected combinations,” says Boohoo’s head of product, Sarah Heaton, who suggests mixing relaxed bottoms with elevated tops – such as the trending barrel-leg jean with a chiffon or ruffled blouse.

Luckily, layering always relies on classic and timeless pieces. “We’ll see people leaning into the nostalgic British aesthetic – like trench coats layered over structured blazers and rugby shirts,” says Lounge’s head of product, Emily Blount.

Layering isn’t just for function – it’s a way to create looks that transition seamlessly from day to night. So mixing together contrasting pieces is a great way to spice up your outfits in 2025.

Massimo Dutti Double-Breasted 100% Wool Blazer Co-Ord, £169

Zara ZW Collection Romantic Blouse, £39.99

M&S Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans, £39.50

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66, £130

Find your signature silhouette

Much like 2024, timeless silhouettes will reign supreme in 2025 – but this year, it’s all about tailoring one uniquely to you.

“We’ve always championed tailoring,” explains British fashion designer and founder of Holland Cooper, Jade Holland Cooper. “The perfect blazer, impeccably cut trousers and a timeless trench coat are wardrobe workhorses.”

To find your staple silhouette, looking beyond classically gendered styles is important, as Holland Cooper notes with the resurgence of more masculine designs, “the three-piece suit is having a real moment,” she explains, which could be down to the current Eighties fashion revival.

“It’s sharp, sophisticated and chic – great for the office, but also an empowering ensemble for women in their day-to-day lives.”

Tailoring is also a great opportunity for experimenting to find your true style, “With tailoring being such a key trend, focus on how it works with your body and colouring,” suggests Blount. “A structured dress or waistcoat can bring elegance along with individuality.”

So, whether you’re adopting power dressing or adopting a more fluid style – finding your signature silhouette will help make curating outfits a whole lot easier in 2025.

Holland Cooper Double Breasted Blazer- Navy Chalk Pinstripe, £549

Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Low Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant – Light Taupe, £65

Zara Velvet Midi Dress, £29.99

Nod to trends

When a trend you love comes about, it can be tempting to go all in and revamp your whole wardrobe. But with overconsumption high on everyone’s radar, 2025 may be the year to nod to a trend through more subtle style statements.

“I tend to opt for classics that will remain in fashion whilst also being the perfect staple to style the key trends of the season,” explains Holland Cooper, who uses the example of a trench coat.

When it comes to trends, “fashion is always subjective,” notes Blount, “and everyone has their own interpretation of the fad.

“The key with any fashion trend is to ensure you’re staying true to your personal style, what you feel comfortable in, and what makes you happy.”

The easiest way to nod to trends is to look at those that already encompass items in your wardrobe – such as favourite colours, certain cuts or particular accessories.

Accessorize Soho Knit Beanie Red, £12

Accessorize Leopard Print Leather Phone Cross-Body Bag, £35

Adopt a fashion mantra

All the fashion greats have one thing in common: their own fashion mantra.

For fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE, it’s ‘Don’t save for best, dress your best everyday.’

“We all have those incredible pieces that have been in our wardrobe hardly worn that we keep for ‘special occasions’ and then often the moment passes and we wished we had worn them more,” says Wakeley.

“My view is clothes and accessories, for that matter, are not there to hang in a cupboard, they are there to be worn and loved and lived in. Your wardrobe should be a reflection of you, your values, and your joy. Style isn’t just about looking good – it’s about feeling good in your skin. Wear your best and you’ll likely feel it too.”

“Don’t be afraid to be bold,” says Holland Cooper. “I love bright fabrics and I’m not scared to mix tweeds.

“Power dressing isn’t going anywhere; it’s more than a trend – it’s a movement. The right outfit can change how you feel, as fashion is all about confidence, so wear what makes you feel empowered.”

And when it comes to forming your own, focus on what fashion means for you. Whether that’s sustainability, elegance or individuality – take these associations and make it into a memorable soundbite that you repeat every time you put an outfit together.

A personal favourite is ‘dress to express – not impress’ – and that applies to everything from leggings and a jumper to showstopping evening gowns.