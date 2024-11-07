5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you are on a walk, working from home or cooking dinner, this week’s podcasts will keep you company.

1. Don’t Tell My Wife Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Family and relationships

What’s it like navigating marriage and fatherhood in your 20s? Tonye Alagoa and Kennedy Ahuama discuss the ups, downs and everything in between, in the Don’t Tell My Wife Podcast.

After checking in about how their week has been and sharing their songs of the week – gospel takes centre stage – the pair talk about having fewer arguments with their wives and how their love language has evolved – Ahuama has become more of a words of affirmation type of guy.

They also speak about why they don’t celebrate Halloween and whether their children would feel left out if they don’t participate in the festivities, including fancy dress, before playing a game of trivia – one question was ‘what’s the area code for Leicester?’ and more.

We are all running our race, it’s why having friends who are in a similar position in life is always a privilege. I’m glad Alagoa and Ahuama are taking full advantage of that and learning from one another every week.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. 16 Sunsets

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Science

If you’re an astronomy lover and want to keep exploring the world, then 16 Sunsets, a new 10-part series from Antica Productions and TellTale Industries – in partnership with Acast – may just blow you away.

The strange and fascinating tale about Shuttle, a unique vehicle that – until recently – remained hidden in classified US government documents. It sat on the edge of space in low Earth orbit, hurtling around the Earth at more than 17,000mph, where its astronaut crews would watch 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours.

The series is written and presented by doctor and broadcaster Dr Kevin Fong, and scored so beautifully by celebrated composer Christian Lundberg, part of Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Composers’ Collective, who begins chapter one by talking about what he remembers from April 12, 1981 – when Shuttle first launched.

Even though the story primarily charts its voyage and surprising origin, for Fong, who was obsessed about space and its astronaut crews, the podcast is also a personal story, which translates very well.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. Out Of Office With Kim

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Careers

What was your first job and what did it teach you? These are the first questions Kimberley Cumberbatch likes to ask every guest on Out Of Office With Kim.

The video podcast series, now presented by Seasoned (BuzzFeed UK’s Black British-focused media brand) features insightful interviews with professionals from diverse and intriguing career paths.

In the latest episode, Cumberbatch chats with Tolani Shoneye and Audrey Indome from The Receipts Podcast whose first jobs were at Pizza Hut and a local bakery, and talked about how their entry into the job market has shaped their careers today, which for Shoneye was “never wanting to be poor again”.

They also spoke about rejection, the parallels of their career paths, The Receipts Podcast origin story, changes to the team, the moment they knew that the podcast was big, commercial partnerships, marketing, why there is still room for everyone despite the podcasting industry being saturated, setbacks, barriers and so much more.

Cumberbatch’s down-to-earth nature is on full display on Out Of Office With Kim and creates an environment where guests can really offer a glimpse into their professional lives and showcase the vast range of exciting and interesting career opportunities that are available for all.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Liam & Millie

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Relationships

Love Island winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court are navigating the ups and downs of long-distance dating.

After feeling homesick when the pair moved in together, Reardon went back to Wales, which resulted in the pair breaking up for nine months. But now that the couple are back together – they are one of four couples still together from all 11 series of the reality dating series – they’re keen to share their experiences and the reality of dating when you both live in two completely different worlds.

In their new podcast, Millie & Liam, the pair will bring listeners into their weekly catchups, sometimes together and sometimes apart, fully visualised on YouTube.

In the latest episode, they speak about Smile 2, what they are currently watching together on TV – on this occasion, it’s Gangs Of London – Reardon’s new Sony camera, communication styles, and more.

“Our lives are so different outside of Love Island. I’m bricklaying and playing sports whilst Millie is living a glam life in Essex, but I spend all week looking forward to our quality time together. I’m so excited to bring the world back into our relationship – unfiltered this time,” says Reardon.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. Routes With Clara Amfo

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Travel and life

Routes With Clara Amfo from London North Eastern Railway, also popularly known as LNER, is all about freedom, adventure and getting off the sofa. The broadcaster wants to inspire listeners to step outside of their front door and explore the world, whether that’s Sydney or Stevenage, York or New York.

In the first episode with Tom Grennan, Amfo journeys through the English singer-songwriter’s travel stories, destinations and experiences that have shaped him.

They first met almost 10 years ago when Amfo was hosting Live Lounge on BBC Radio 1, and speak about how adventurous Grennan was as a child, travelling to Bedford to a Foot Locker in Milton Keynes by himself as a nine-year-old, his Irish background and how visiting Ireland often impacted his singing career, and so much more about his travel habits and the places that make him feel truly alive.

Everyone’s idea of the perfect trip is different, but learning about people’s lives through travel combined with Amfo’s curiosity and sense of humour, makes for such a fascinating listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)