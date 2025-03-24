Gardens to visit for Easter family fun

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Easter is almost here, it’s time to get up, get out and enjoy all that our gardens have to offer with families in mind, where the kids can let off steam and the grown-ups enjoy some glorious spring flowers.

From egg hunts to forest detective trails and a vegetable carnival, there is something for everyone. Here’s a selection of outdoor family events at beautiful gardens which should blow the cobwebs away.

1. Newby Hall & Gardens, North Yorkshire

Families can join in a Magical Kingdom Adventure Easter trail (Apr 18-21) though the stunning gardens’ woodland walk over the Easter weekend, meeting the Rusticus Trees and then embarking on a quest to help the King and Queen of the Fairies to care for the natural world.

Close to the Yorkshire Dales, you can take in the eye-catching 172-metre-long double border, celebrated for being the longest in a private garden in the UK, and packed with around 6,500 plants.

There are also 14 other beautiful garden ‘rooms’, including Rose, Tropical, White and Orchard Gardens, plus a National Cornus Collection.

2. Kew Gardens, Surrey

Children can learn about fruit and vegetables through games, interactive zones, a vegetable carnival and a veggie fact trail inspired by bestselling children’s books this Easter (Apr 5-21) at these celebrated botanic gardens.

Heroic spud Supertato and his veggie friends, the creation of best-selling authors Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet, come to life across several interactive zones with hands-on activites.

Meanwhile, families can explore The Power Of Trees, a new exhibition exploring the beauty of trees across art and sculpture, which opens at the Shirley Sherwood Gallery of Botanical Art on April 12.

3. Stourhead, Wiltshire

Join this adventure trail (Mar 29-Apr 21) where you pick up a trail sheet, bunny ears and a chocolate egg at the end.

When Stourhead first opened in the 1740s, a magazine described it as ‘a living work of art’. Parents can also immerse themselves in this world-famous landscape garden, which has at its centrepiece a magnificent lake reflecting classical temples, mystical grottoes, rare trees and spectacular rhododendrons.

4. Dyffryn Gardens, near Cardiff, South Wales

10 hands-on family orientated activities including the egg run, feed the bunny and animal dress-up stations feature on the Easter adventures trail (Apr 7-22) at this this National Trust gem, along with chicken and egg themed croquet, tic tac toe, splat the egg and more, all created by the team of talented volunteers.

Visitors who want a slightly more sedate experience can explore garden rooms, sweeping lawns, kitchen gardens, meadows and a large arboretum, in this peaceful oasis on the outskirts of Cardiff.

In spring, thousands of bulbs will be flowering throughout the meadows and in the beds around the gardens.

5. Chirk Castle and Garden, Wrexham

Inspired by a medieval Welsh legend, St Melangell – the patron saint of hares – an interactive trail will take you through the beautiful gardens of 13th century Chirk Castle as you help a courageous hare on its journey to safety (Apr 14-27).

The hare has been dashing through the Welsh valleys, overcoming challenges and meeting friendly animal companions along the way. Complete 10 fun activities to guide the hare safely to the Castle Courtyard and claim a chocolate egg as a reward.

6. Felbrigg Hall, Gardens and Estate, Norfolk

A family-friendly route invites visitors to complete nature-inspired activities including seed planting, welly wanging and an interactive water wall on the estate’s Easter trail (Apr 5-22).

A home for more than 400 years, Felbrigg Hall has one of the largest collections in the National Trust. Outside, the decorative and productive walled garden is a gardener’s delight, while the estate includes 520 acres of woodland, with rolling parkland home to newborn lambs, a lake with cygnets and buggy-friendly paths.

7. Eden Project, Cornwall

Celebrate the joys of spring with a giant egg hunt at the Eden Project this Easter (Apr 5-20). Visitors can get stuck into immersive family games and outdoor play and discover vibrant wildflower art that brings the season to life. Little ones can enjoy a nature-themed soft play space and everyone can discover how caring for nature also takes care of you.

8. Poulton Hall, Cheshire (open for the National Garden Scheme Apr 19 and 20)

If you like a little quirkiness, this garden has it in spades. It features three acres with lawns fronting the house and a wildflower meadow, while there’s a surprise approach to the walled garden, with reminders of children’s writer Roger Lancelyn Green’s retellings, Excalibur, Robin Hood and Jabberwock. Wander through the rose, nursery rhyme, witch, herb and oriental gardens and a memories reading room.

9. Springhill, County Londonderry

Giants and fairies will be causing chaos this Easter at this pretty 17th-century plantation house with walled garden, where everything’s either teeny-tiny or absolutely enormous on its Easter trail (Apr 18-22).

Keep your eyes peeled for cheeky signs of some giant residents and search for the secret fairy doors hidden in mysterious nooks. Children can clamber on to a giant’s chair for a royal view of the woods, then help build a colossal nest for the giant’s feathered friend.

10. RHS Garden Harlow Carr, North Yorkshire

Families can spring into a host of interactive activities this Easter (Apr 5-21), from the annual giant egg hunt where families are invited to crack the egg-nigma code, to egg-stra special forest school workshops, family story yoga and hands-on planting activities.

Those searching for the signs of spring can join the Garden Detective adventures around the garden, where RHS experts will lead the search with plenty of stories, games and secret challenges along the way. After exploring the garden, little ones can drop into a craft workshop and design an Easter basket to take home.

11. Castle Fraser, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

One of Scotland’s largest tower houses, inside you can explore quirky features such as the Laird’s Lug, hidden trapdoors, secret staircases and a spy hole. But venture outside and you can take a walk to the orchard, stroll by the pond and explore the Woodland Secrets play area.

The vast estate also contains an historic walled garden featuring shrubs, flowers, wall-trained fruit and vegetables. while two waymarked walks offer magnificent views of the local hills.

Visitors are advised to book the popular Easter egg trail (Apr 18-20) in advance, although on April 21, Castle Fraser will host a Relaxed Session Easter Egg Trail, a quieter session with reduced numbers.