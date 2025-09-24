Christmas is less than a hundred days away, and right about now is when the unofficial season of gifting kicks off. We're about to step into some of the most wonderful times of the year – cosy autumn, Halloween, and of course, Christmas. And, when a new season swings around, us Brits get pretty excited about filling our homes with the most wondrous of pieces (think pumpkin carvings, fluffy Christmas trees laden with perfectly matched baubles, and themed tablescapes). So whether you covet the latest Jellycat for whimsical decoration or the softest cuddles you could ever imagine, the arrival of autumn is the perfect time to explore what lies ahead for our favourite plush toy brand.

The brand, which last year celebrated its 25th birthday, has seen a particularly remarkable rise in popularity in recent years. Part of Jellycat’s magic lies in its unmistakable design. Each Jellycat is unmistakably soft, squishy, and full of personality, with a charm that makes it instantly recognisable – whether it’s an iconic Bashful Bunny, your favourite fruit, or a witchy owl that doubles as a magical mixologist (yes, she exists, and her name is Heccaty Hootnightly). The brand’s signature mix of high-quality fabrics, charming faces, and whimsical details means you can spot a Jellycat a mile away, a quality that has helped the brand become a global favourite for collectors and gift givers alike.

Part of the Jellycat joy is that there’s a character for everyone. Whether you love creepy crawlies, are a cheese fanatic (goat cheese, camembert, parmesan – take your pick), or feel that nothing can compete with a good ol’ fashioned teddy bear, Jellycat has a beautiful library of sheer variety for you to take your pick from. And with such a wide choice, they make the perfect gift for loved ones too, whatever their quirks or passions.

So as the night sky gets deeper, and the air gets chillier, you’re invited to mark the upcoming festivities with one joyful Jellycat at a time. You’ll want to be quick, though, as fans of Jellycat will know that newcomers to the collection don’t stay in stock for long.

It’s set to be a cosy Christmas

Jellycat - Christmas Show all 6

‘Tis the season to buy a Jellycat – isn’t that how the saying goes? Ahead of a frosty winter, Jellycat has dropped its magical Christmas collection, packed with gorgeous animals and sweet amuseables, that can be perched proudly on your bed, add some joy to your mantelpiece, or be tucked into a cosy corner and, of course, wrapped up as the perfect gift for someone special.

But, if hanging things on your tree is where the fun is for you, check out the Bartholomew Bear Tree Decoration, a pocket-sized pick-me-up and a decoration of the most popular teddy bear Jellycat of all. Or, top your tree with Amuseables Silver Star, a twinkling beauty that is wishing to sit atop your Douglas fir.

Celebrate the festive season with your sweetheart and gift them the Amuseables Toastie Pink and White Marshmallows, which are inseparable – especially when it’s chilly. Get warm and toasty with them and snuggle up under a blanket, put your favourite Christmas movie on, and perhaps, toast some smores.

Bringing a flurry of festive charm, Amuseables Snowflake dazzles with her sparkling personality and theatrical flair, a true showstopper for the season. For something softer, the Bashful Beige Bunny Decoration adds a gentle hop of happiness, bringing a touch of calm and cosiness to any tree or display.

If the reason you love Jellycat is for its playful mix of whimsy and silliness, you won’t want to miss Amuseables Letter to Santa, a festive explorer with a taste for Christmas miracles and cocoa-fuelled adventures beneath the Northern Lights. For a touch of humour on the tree, Timmy Turtle Decoration brings his famously frosty outlook to the festivities, scarf and all. Pair him with his skating counterpart, Timmy Turtle ‘Skating’, or settle in with Amuseables Cheese Fondue for the cosiest of après moments.

Stay in fall for a little longer

Jellycat - Halloween Show all 3

If it’s just a tad too early for you to think about Christmas, you can still add a festive twist to your Jellycat collection. Take home Theo Turkey, who loves to knit scarves, mittens, and even decorative tea cosies, or cast spells with Heccaty Hootnightly, a multi-talented owl, wizard and mocktail mixologist who brews her drinks in cauldrons. And for a sweet seasonal twist, Mummy Bob is here with his legendary Halloween treats, wrapping up ghoulish goodies in packaging almost as delightful as the sweets themselves.

From timeless classics to adorable newcomers, explore the full Jellycat range at Jellycat.com.