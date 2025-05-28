Expert healthcare for when you need it most

Accessing the right specialist at the right time can make all the difference. From cutting-edge robotic surgery to holistic general practice, these trusted clinicians provide peace of mind whether you’re looking for clarity, confidence or just a second opinion.

Experience precision, functionality and natural-looking rhinoplasty results

( Hüseyin Özay )

Blending surgical finesse with a deep understanding of facial harmony, Dr. Hüseyin Özaybrings his expertise in precision rhinoplasty to London and Manchester through exclusive consultations.

These visits allow for long-term patient follow-ups and personalised assessments for potential new candidates. Practicing at the internationally acclaimed Emre Ilhan Clinic in Istanbul, Dr. Özay has refined his craft by creating a philosophy where aesthetics and function go hand in hand.

Every procedure is carefully tailored with care, guided by individual facial proportions and structural needs, to deliver subtle, natural-looking results. With a meticulous eye for detail and a deep commitment to patient satisfaction, Dr. Özay and his team support patients through every step – from consultation to aftercare.

Please enquire via https://www.instagram.com/drhuseyin ozay / or WhatsApp : +90 541 379 64 94

Get holistic help with memory, balance and ageing concerns

( Khan-Medicine )

Struggling with memory loss, recurrent falls or unexplained fainting?

When symptoms like these cross multiple bodily systems, a holistic approach can make all the difference. Dr Mashkur Khan is an established London-based, general physician with more than 22 years of experience treating complex, multi-system conditions — particularly those linked to ageing.

He is an expert in diseases common in Ageing and specialises in dementia, Parkinson’s disease and balance disorders, drawing on his dual accreditation in general and geriatric medicine.

A respected voice in his field, Dr Khan lectures at the University of London and recently completed his tenure as president of the gerontology section at the Royal Society of Medicine. He also serves as an MRCP clinical examiner and regional adviser for the Royal College of Physicians.

If you’re seeking expert care with an eye on the bigger picture, visit now.

Stay clear-sighted when it comes to eyecare

( MitryVision )

It’s easy to neglect your eyes. But many serious ocular conditions can be spotted and treated early, often before symptoms appear.

That’s why regular check-ups matter — especially for people over the age of 60, those with diabetes or a family history of eye disease. Mr Danny Mitry is a London-based consultant ophthalmic surgeon who specialises in cataract surgery, retinal conditions and refractive lens exchange.

He’s performed thousands of successful procedures and published extensively in leading journals. With a PhD in retinal detachment outcomes and clinical roles at The London Clinic and Royal Free Hospital, he brings both surgical precision and academic depth to each consultation.

To learn more or book an appointment, visit mitryvision.com, call 020 3826 8370 or email secretary@mitryvision.com

Take your symptoms seriously with expert cardiac support

( Amal Muthumala )

Chest tightness, breathlessness, palpitations or dizziness should never be dismissed as signs of ‘just getting older’. Such symptoms often point to treatable underlying causes — and early action can make a real difference.

Dr Amal Muthumala, consultant cardiologist at The Harley Street Clinic and in the NHS, sees a wide range of heart conditions every day. His advice? Prevention is powerful.

Regular exercise, a healthy diet and stopping smoking all support long-term heart health.

But when symptoms appear, no matter how mild, it’s essential to seek expert input. High blood pressure and cholesterol are often silent, yet highly treatable risks. Dr Muthumala offers thoughtful, timely assessments to help patients take control of their heart health. For consultations, email muthumala.admin@lips.org.uk or visit doctify.com.

Meet a GP who listens, explains and keeps in touch

( Medicathreya Ltd )

If you’re weary of rushed appointments and hard-to-reach clinics, don’t worry. You’re not alone.

When symptoms change or treatment needs tweaking, having direct access to a trusted doctor can make all the difference. With nigh-on 35 years of experience, Dr Kannan Athreya offers personalised, relationship-based care, combining traditional general practice services with up-to-date expertise in anti-ageing, skincare and wellness.

Based in Brentwood, Essex, he provides support for everything from minor skin surgery to preventative health screening, nutrition and platelet-rich plasma therapies. His patient-first approach includes unhurried appointments, easy follow-up and an emphasis on long-term wellbeing, not just short-term fixes.

Whether meeting in-person or remotely, Dr Athreya aims to take the hell out of healthcare — so you can get back to feeling like yourself again. To book, call 020 7898 9997.

Don’t ignore bowel symptoms whatever your age

( Jason )

Bowel conditions aren’t just faced by older people.

In England, significant bowel issues among those aged between 20 to 29 have tripled since the 1990s. However, screening still focuses on those over 50. Consultant colorectal surgeon Mr Jason Wei Ji On is working hard to change that.

Based at the prestigious Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, as well as Albyn Hospital, he specialises in ‘precision prevention’. That is, using advanced endoscopic and robotic techniques to identify and treat polyps before they progress into something more serious.

When surgery is needed, he uses the cutting-edge Da Vinci Xi robot to deliver exceptional accuracy with minimal disruption, meaning better outcomes, quicker recovery and shorter hospital stays. Mr On also leads international training and research in minimally invasive bowel surgery, helping to shape the next generation of care.

Choose a pioneering approach to heart surgery

( Shahzad Raja )

If you’ve been told you need heart surgery, it’s worth knowing your options.

Mr Shahzad G Raja, one of London’s most experienced cardiac surgeons, specialises in advanced techniques designed to reduce trauma and improve recovery. He’s a leader in off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting (performed while the heart is still beating), as well as minimal access aortic valve replacement and total arterial revascularisation.

As Harefield Hospital’s most senior bypass surgeon, Mr Raja’s results speak for themselves, with positive outcomes verified by national surgical data. He consults in person, by phone or video, and operates at Harefield and BUPA Cromwell hospitals.

If you’re seeking expert, evidence-based care that puts your recovery first, visit rbht.hn.uk contact Julie Ramsay at j.ramsay@rbht.nhs.uk.

Get your freedom back with expert joint replacement

( SM Orthopaedics )

Mr Morapudi is a highly respected orthopaedic surgeon specialising in hip and knee replacement surgery, offering life-changing treatment for those suffering from arthritis.

With extensive experience and a commitment to exceptional patient care, he has earned consistently outstanding feedback from patients.Based in East Cheshire and Greater Manchester, Mr Morapudi combines advanced surgical skills with a compassionate, patient-focused approach.

His medical training, including qualifications from Christian Medical College in India, specialist training in the UK, and fellowship in Melbourne, ensures he offers the highest level of expertise.

Mr Morapudi’s patients regularly experience remarkable improvements in their quality of life, with many returning to activities such as golfing, cycling and spending time with family. He is known for his clear communication, kindness and attentiveness to individual needs, making the surgical journey smoother and more reassuring.

Under Mr Morapudi’s care, patients can expect outstanding results and personalised, compassionate care every step of the way. Visit ortho-morapudi.com.

Get personalised musculoskeletal care from an orthopaedic expert

( K&JB )

Whether it’s your child’s mobility or your own joint pain affecting daily life, specialist orthopaedic care can restore comfort and independence.

Mr Blanco is a UK-trained consultant with expertise in both adult and paediatric orthopaedic surgery. He performs hip and knee replacements, ACL reconstruction and keyhole procedures, and has a sub-specialist focus on complex primary hip replacement and neuromuscular conditions.

Using the latest techniques — including robotic-assisted surgery, muscle spring hip approaches and personalised implants — Mr Blanco tailors every treatment to the individual. He sees NHS, private and insured patients across Peterborough, Cambridge and Kettering.

Known for his collaborative, patient-focused approach, he also helps train the next generation of surgeons through the Royal College of Surgeons.

For appointments, call 07818 304 865 or visit www.mrblan.co.

Seek robotic precision for women’s health issues

( N Narvekar )

For women facing endometriosis, fibroids or other gynaecological conditions, fast diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment can make a huge difference.

Located in the heart of London, consultant gynaecologist Mr Nitish Narvekar offers advanced care for conditions such as uterine septum and caesarean niche, often linked with pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, infertility and miscarriage.

Using cutting-edge diagnostics including 3D ultrasound and MRI, Mr Narvekar tailors treatment plans that include modern robotic surgery through keyhole incisions. This allows for precision care with less pain, fewer complications and quicker recovery times.

Recognised for his compassionate, patient-led approach, Mr Narvekar has received Doctify’s Badge of Excellence for Outstanding Patient Experience two years in a row. For appointments, visit nitishnarvekar.com or email pa.narvekar@hcaconsultant.co.uk.

Reclaim your independence with quality joint replacement

( Solar Orthopaedics )

Hip and knee osteoarthritis (OA) can drastically impact mobility, sleep and in turn overall quality of life.

In the UK, around 5.4 million people live with knee osteoarthritis and 3.2 million with hip osteoarthritis, according to Versus Arthritis UK Data Report. Hip and knee OA can be very painful conditions.

There are several treatment options, but for more advanced cases, joint replacement surgery may be the best option.

Mr Agustín Soler-Fernandez, a fellowship-trained consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Spire Murrayfield Hospital in Wirral, offers cutting-edge treatments including robotic-assisted knee replacements using the ROSA robotic system, partial knee replacement surgery, and total hip replacements.

He also treats arthritis patients who may not yet need surgery and could be suitable candidates for injectable such as Arthrosamid. Whether restoring function or relieving pain, Mr Soler-Fernandez brings his personalised, evidence-based and professional approach to every patient.

For appointments, visit agustinsolerortho.co.uk or contact holly.gill@spirehealthcare.com.

Explore options for advanced prostate care

( DR ALBERT EDWARDS )

If you’ve been diagnosed with serious prostate problems, understanding your choice of treatment is essential to peace of mind – especially if you’re concerned about side effects.

Dr Albert Edwards is a consultant clinical oncologist specialising in state-of-the-art techniques including radiotherapy for prostate care. He offers patients access to the UK’s most advanced private treatments.

Known for his scientific insight and compassionate care, Dr Edwards helps patients and families navigate options with clarity and confidence. He consults at One Welbeck London, GenesisCare Maidstone and The Chaucer Hospital Canterbury.

To learn more email doverstreet.office@nhs.net or visit albertedwards.uk.

