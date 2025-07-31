How to choose the right garage door to fit your lifestyle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With extra living space at a premium, a garage conversion can add value to your property… with the added bonus of its adaptability to extend your home, and designed to suit your lifestyle.

But before you undertake any major renovations, a new garage door is central to the design.

As Anthony Threlfall, head of marketing at Everest, puts it: “A garage door is more than just a barrier; it plays a vital role in the functionality, aesthetics and comfort of your extra space.”

Depending on what you’re using the area for, Threlfall highlights key things to consider depending on your scheme….

What are we using our garages for?

From home offices and fitness studios to workshops and additional storage spaces, garages now serve a wide range of purposes tailored to individual needs.

Home gym

Looking to bring the gym experience to your doorstep? “Garages are perfect for home gyms, and becoming increasingly popular,” underlines Threlfall.

With ample floor space for workout equipment, he says you can skip the commute and get straight to the warm-up.

Consider adding rubber flooring for durability, mirrors to check your form, and ensure proper ventilation for a pleasant workout environment.

“A sectional door is perfectly suited to home gyms as it opens vertically to maximise space – and features excellent insulation options to keep your workout zone comfortable all-year-round,” suggests Threlfall.

“As you have the option to part open the door, it can also offer a little respite if you need some cool air when your workout gets intense,” he says.

“And if you pick a sectional door with obstacle detection, you won’t need to worry about your door closing on any stray dumbbells.”

For optimal energy efficiency, Threlfall recommends selecting double-skinned panels featuring superior thermal insulation.

“This ensures your garage is not only a comfortable, indoor environment but also an energy-conscious space.”

Home office or study

Remote working has become the norm.

“Garages are increasingly being transformed into office spaces that provide the quiet separation needed to stay productive,” suggests Threlfall.

“Incorporating soundproofing, good lighting, and insulation will help create an environment to supercharge your focus.”

For this space, if you aren’t fully converting a garage but retaining its original structure, he says a side-hinged door would work well. “A side-hinged door is also perfect for period properties, as it combines classic looks with modern security features,” suggests Threlfall.

For a full garage conversion and to make a space habitable – think windows and doors – he says it’s important to remember any garage conversion requires additional building works… such as double bricking, wall insulation and ceiling modifications.

“If you’re an artist, writer, musician, or crafter, a garage can transform into an inspiring creative space,” highlights Threlfall. “With the right lighting, open walls for shelving, and comfortable seating, your creativity will know no bounds.”

He continues: “A one-piece door is a great match for creative studios. Its minimalist design doesn’t just offer a clean aesthetic but also provides some energy efficiency and soundproofing, so you can focus on your craft with reduced external distractions.”

Crafted from robust, galvanised steel panels, he says a one-piece door exudes durability while maintaining a sleek, modern aesthetic.

“I’d recommend a secure multi-point locking system as it’ll provide peace of mind with uncompromised protection, anchoring the door with strength you can trust,” adds Threlfall.

Storage

After a minimalist approach throughout the home, or not enough space for heavy appliances…

The garage can provide optimum room for a laundry station, featuring the likes of a washing machine, tumble dryer and ironing board, says Threlfall.

But he says it’s not just bulky household appliances like fridge freezers and washing machines being stored in garages. Indeed, a garden shed may be a thing of the past, with more of us relying on garages for garden storage.

“A garage also provides an extra layer of security for those more expensive gardening tools such as lawnmowers and hedge trimmers,” he adds.

For these bulkier items where more room is required, Threlfall says roller doors are compact and roll up neatly into a box above the opening – maximising space. “They also come with electric controls, meaning you don’t need to lift a finger.”

“Its compact, vertical design is ideal for confined or low-clearance areas, preserving every inch of valuable space.

“Often designed with double-walled aluminium laths filled with high-performing insulating foam, the door offers superior thermal efficiency while remaining impressively low maintenance,” explains Threlfall. “A perfect union of form and function.”

A high-quality roller door will also have an advanced spring-clamp locking system firmly securing the door in place, he explains. “When this is reinforced by a powerful 90-decibel tamper alarm, homeowners can protect what matters most.

“From quiet strength to intelligent design, this is security, sophistication, and smart engineering… all in one seamless motion,” he adds.

AestheticsA garage door should do more than open and close – it should elevate your home’s visual appeal, highlights Threlfall.

Whether you favour the clean lines of a one-piece panel or timeless elegance of side-hinged doors, he says there’s a curated range of finishes – from deep anthracite grey to classic white gloss… allowing for seamless integration with your home’s façade.