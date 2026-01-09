The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Nearly 75,000 baby car seats are now under recall
Evenflo will replace affected car seats and claims the recalled products are safe to use until replacement is received
Evenflo is voluntarily recalling nearly 75,000 of its All4One 4-in-1 convertible car seats over safety concerns.
The recall, issued on Christmas Eve, affects products manufactured between January 2022 and June 2024, sold in the United States and Canada.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that during rear-facing use, the car seat’s adjustable recline mechanism may shift unexpectedly, posing a safety risk and potentially injuring nearby passengers if their fingers are near the recline indicator.
Evenflo reported that no injuries have been linked to the recalled car seats and advised owners not to return them, claiming they are safe to use until replaced.
The Evenflo car seat models sold in the U.S. that are affected include:
- 39312234: All4One DLX Latitude
- 39312240: All4One DLX Reefs
- 39312408: All4One Car Seat Aries
- 39312408PAL: All4One Car Seat Aries Pallet
- 39312409: All4One Car Seat Ophelia
- 39312440: All4One Car Seat Knight
- 39312441: All4One DLX Car Seat Kingsley
- 39312441COM: All4One DLX Car Seat Kingsley
- 39312441POP: All4One DLX Car Seat Kingsley
- 39312442COM: All4One DLX Belmont
Consumers who have already registered their car seats will be contacted directly with owner notification letters scheduled to be mailed starting January 26.
The company will also provide a free replacement, which is a different design from the recalled model, which has been out of production since June 2023.
Those who have not yet registered can do so at Evenflo’s product registration page to receive updates and instructions.
Evenflo will also reimburse any out-of-pocket costs related to the replacement of the recalled products. Eligible expenses can be claimed for costs incurred through March 4, 2026.
Reimbursement requests should be submitted for reimbursement to Evenflo ParentLink, 1801 Commerce Drive, Piqua, OH 45356.
