Eve Jobs, the daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, married British Olympic equestrian Harry Charles in a lavish Cotswolds ceremony on Saturday (26 July).

Eve, 27, an equestrian and model, and Harry, 26, who won a gold medal for team GB at the Paris Olympics last year, began dating in 2022 and became engaged last September. He is the son of Peter Charles, also an Olympic equestrian.

Their wedding took place at a 15th-century church inside a picturesque Cotswolds hamlet, with guests including Kamala Harris, the former US vice-president and a longtime friend of the bride’s mother Laurene Powell Jobs, along with Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer and actor Callum Turner.

Other guests included the chef Ruth Rogers, and Sofia Abramovich, the daughter of former Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich.

Also in attendance was designer Jony Ive, who worked closely with Jobs at Apple before he died in 2011 from pancreatic cancer. He was 56.

According to The Times, the reception – held at a private members club and hotel called Estelle Manor – included a performance from Elton John, who was reportedly paid £1m for his time.

Eve had nine bridesmaids, including show-jumping champion Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of musician Bruce Springsteen, who all wore crimson silk gowns.

Kourtney Kardashian is also believed to have jetted in for the event after sharing several Instagram pictures from the Cotswolds ahead of the wedding.

open image in gallery Eve Jobs pictured with her husband Harry Charles ( Instagram via @evejobs )

The Cotswolds, where the Beckhams, Simon Cowell and Ellen DeGeneres all have country homes, has become a popular destination among celebrities in recent years, with hotspots including the popular private members club Soho Farmhouse and the pub The Bull in Charlbury.

Eve grew up in Palo Alto in California and studied Science, Technology, and Society at Stanford University before moving to New York City in 2021. As a model, she has worked with Louis Vuitton, Coperni and Vogue Japan.

open image in gallery Bridesmaid Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of musician Bruce Springsteen, attends the wedding of Eve Jobs and Harry Charles ( PA )

Speaking about her father in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2022, Eve said that seeing iPhones everywhere is a “beautiful reminder” of her dad’s legacy.

“All day, every day. It really is. It makes me feel warm,” she said.

Jobs co-founded Apple in 1976 alongside Steve Wozniak, and is credited for introducing pioneering products including the iMac, iPod, iPhone and iPad.

open image in gallery Eve Jobs pictured in 2022 ( Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I )

Eve’s parents had met in 1989 when Jobs gave a lecture at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where Powell Jobs was studying after a period working at Goldman Sachs. They married two years later in Yosemite National Park, and hiked in the snow after their ceremony.

Eve has three siblings: Reed, 33, and Erin, 29, and half-sister Lisa from Steve Jobs’s first marriage to Chrisann Brennan.