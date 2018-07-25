Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri is ‘so happy’ after undergoing surgery she’d avoided for 20 years
The former actor, whose parents are Susan Sarandon and Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri, said she ‘gaslit’ herself into thinking she didn’t want the procedure
Eva Amurri, the actor and lifestyle influencer daughter of Susan Sarandon, has revealed she is “so happy” after undergoing a surgical procedure she’s wanted for two decades.
Amurri announced in April that she was undergoing breast reduction surgery by posting what she termed a “bye bye boobies” cake. On her Instagram, she added that she’d wanted the surgery for “20 years” but hadn’t pursued it as she was “scared of judgement”. She continued: “I gaslit myself into thinking I didn’t have to feel totally comfortable in my body.”
Speaking to Page Six, Amurri expressed her joy at finally having the surgery, saying that “it’s so freeing and amazing to feel so comfortable in my own skin, to really look at myself and see myself proportional for the first time.”
Amurri made headlines in 2022 when she defended her wedding dress from online critics, who condemned the plunging neckline of the outfit.
“To anyone scandalised by my breasts not being ‘put away’,” she wrote on Instagram, “feel free to screenshot this for later.” Alongside a kissing-face emoji, she published a close-up shot of her neckline. She subsequently wrote that her “size 32F boobs [had been] minding their business”.
Amurri had previously described the dress as “sexy but elegant”, arguing that it struck “the perfect balance”.
On Instagram last month, Amurri stated that her decision to have surgery was unrelated to the wedding dress criticism.
“I would never do anything because of the influence of bullies,” she wrote, adding: “I love how I looked on my wedding day, and I loved my dress. If I had worn a turtleneck gown, some people would have also hated it. The truth is that some people are just hateful. Sad!”
The vlogger, who formerly appeared in films including the 2004 teen comedy Saved!, married chef Ian Hock, two years after finalising her divorce from sports broadcaster Kyle Martino, with whom she shares three children.
