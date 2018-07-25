Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eva Amurri, the actor and lifestyle influencer daughter of Susan Sarandon, has revealed she is “so happy” after undergoing a surgical procedure she’s wanted for two decades.

Amurri announced in April that she was undergoing breast reduction surgery by posting what she termed a “bye bye boobies” cake. On her Instagram, she added that she’d wanted the surgery for “20 years” but hadn’t pursued it as she was “scared of judgement”. She continued: “I gaslit myself into thinking I didn’t have to feel totally comfortable in my body.”

Speaking to Page Six, Amurri expressed her joy at finally having the surgery, saying that “it’s so freeing and amazing to feel so comfortable in my own skin, to really look at myself and see myself proportional for the first time.”

Amurri made headlines in 2022 when she defended her wedding dress from online critics, who condemned the plunging neckline of the outfit.

“To anyone scandalised by my breasts not being ‘put away’,” she wrote on Instagram, “feel free to screenshot this for later.” Alongside a kissing-face emoji, she published a close-up shot of her neckline. She subsequently wrote that her “size 32F boobs [had been] minding their business”.

Amurri had previously described the dress as “sexy but elegant”, arguing that it struck “the perfect balance”.

Eva Amurri at an event in 2024 ( Getty Images )

On Instagram last month, Amurri stated that her decision to have surgery was unrelated to the wedding dress criticism.

“I would never do anything because of the influence of bullies,” she wrote, adding: “I love how I looked on my wedding day, and I loved my dress. If I had worn a turtleneck gown, some people would have also hated it. The truth is that some people are just hateful. Sad!”

The vlogger, who formerly appeared in films including the 2004 teen comedy Saved!, married chef Ian Hock, two years after finalising her divorce from sports broadcaster Kyle Martino, with whom she shares three children.