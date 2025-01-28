How to work lime cream into your scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s the time of year when we love to spin the colour wheel and rethink our interiors – with a refresh and remodel on the cards.

Naturally, we look to trending colours and Etsy’s 2025 colour of the year, Lime Cream, couldn’t be more inviting, with thoughts turning to the first signs of spring.

Described by the online marketplace as a ‘dreamy, delicate shade that’s equal parts calming and uplifting,’ interior enthusiasts will appreciate it’s a style choice that sits beautifully in any space.

“With its soft, mellow depth, it adds a fresh and airy feel, making it the perfect choice to capture the rejuvenating energy of the year,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trends expert.

“As people move away from minimalist ‘sad beige’ interiors, there’s a growing preference for cosy, inviting interiors,” highlights Isom Johnson.

Natural themes, such as the ever-popular cottage-core aesthetic, remain a strong influence, notes the tastemaker.

“And while this cosy style rooted in charm and simplicity celebrates earth tones, especially greens, as a way to connect with nature, she says Lime Cream offers the versatility of a neutral base.

“Allowing it to be layered with other shades to create depth and personality… it also pairs beautifully with natural woods, adding a rustic, organic touch to any room.”

She continues: “Lime Cream is as versatile a shade as it is subtle, making it ideal for living rooms. One simple way to bring it into your living room without breaking the bank is through small pops of colour.”

Think small touches such as cushions or candles that can be dotted around, suggests Isom Johnson. “You can add as many or as few as you want for a spring refresh. For a bolder approach, consider using Lime Cream for an accent wall.

“Paired with natural wood or other earthy tones, it creates a calming, nature-inspired space that feels fresh and inviting.”

Perfectly placed to capture the vibe, a wall painted in this refreshing citrus hue can be paired with classic white paint on woodwork, recommends Helen Shaw, director of marketing (International) for Benjamin Moore & Co. “And white or pastel furniture for a crisp and easy-to-live-with look.

“For a more vibrant statement, add a pop of a red that’s lightly dusted with hints of pink and orange, to evoke a playful springtime feeling,” says Shaw.

Another seamless transition is to try adding botanical-inspired wallpaper for a fresh, nature-infused feel; or with fun patterned tiles for a quirky statement, notes Isom Johnson… and don’t limit yourself.

“One of the easiest ways to experiment with Lime Cream is through your window dressings,” says Leah Aspinall, head of design at Blinds 2go.

“Curtains in this shade are a subtle yet impactful addition to any room, allowing the natural light to filter through beautifully.” She says grassy or olive hues are obvious choices for adding a fresh, calming feel to your space.

Otherwise we’re thinking a bright botanical print with lush leaves and swaying grasses to pimp up your palette.

“For those who prefer a sleeker look, consider roller blinds,” suggests Aspinall. “Their clean lines let Lime Cream’s character shine without overwhelming the space – and pairing the colour with neutral tones like soft whites and taupes emphasises its quiet beauty.”

Indeed, with so much versatility, it couldn’t be simpler to incorporate this year’s ‘it girl’ colour into your home, gushes Isom Johnson.

For that perfect spring green, she says to go as big or as small as you want, from botanical wallpaper to accessories.

Isom Johnson continues: “Whether used as a subtle accent or as the base colour for larger pieces, Lime Cream pairs perfectly with other shades of green, creating depth and warmth.”