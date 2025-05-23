Erin Andrews says she ‘feels like a failure’ in heartbreaking statement after surrogate has miscarriage
Andrews has been open about her cancer and infertility journeys
Erin Andrews’s surrogate has suffered a miscarriage while carrying the NFL sideline reporter’s second child.
Andrews, 47, shared the heartbreaking news on the latest episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.
“We got some real s***** news today that our surrogate had miscarried,” an emotional Andrews said. “I have dealt with this before, but things were going really, really well.
“Her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good — so much so I even told you guys a couple weeks ago because we thought we had such good news,” Andrews continued.
She voiced her appreciation for her podcast producer Ryan Musick, who stepped in while regular co-host Charissa Thompson was away.
“I’ve been trying really hard to pay attention, I’ve just been tearing up the whole time,” Andrews said. “But I’m also really really good at suppressing my feelings and work really helps me with that.”
The mom to two-year-old Mack, whom she shares with husband Jarret Stoll, is no stranger to the devastation of pregnancy loss. After her 2016 cervical cancer diagnosis, Andrews froze embryos. She later underwent several failed rounds of IVF.
In 2023, she opened up to Today about that process, and of enduring the loss of twins via surrogacy.
“That was really hard,” she told the outlet. “I really struggled mentally. I didn’t handle it very well ... I kind of tried to push it aside and act like everything was OK."
Speaking on the podcast, Andrews said she didn’t want to tape the episode, but also knew there was safety in sharing the news through that forum.
“I kinda made a promise to myself that when I was really open with how s***** infertility has been and our journey with two surrogates, because we did lose… we had loss with our first surrogate and then luckily with our second one, we had Mack, that I was just going to be honest with people,” she said.
“This really, really sucks, but so many people are dealing with it so if you feel alone and you feel like a failure, I do too,” Andrews said. “But you’re not the only one.”
The Sands national helpline provides support for anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can call 0808 164 3332 free of charge, or email helpline@sands.org.uk
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments