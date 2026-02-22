Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams is being blasted on social media for his crass suggestion to residents preparing for a potentially historic snowstorm.

Adams, who dropped out of the 2025 mayoral race weeks before the election despite being the incumbent, passed the torch January 1 to Zohran Mamdani after serving just one term.

“A serious snowstorm is headed our way. Get prepared now. Check on your elderly neighbors. Stock up. Charge up,” Adams wrote on X in a warning to New Yorkers ahead of Sunday’s storm.

“And plan to Netflix and chill for a few days,” he continued, including the viral euphemism for sex. “On the bright side, more snow means more future New Yorkers.”

Adams’ tweet has garnered plenty of reactions from his former constituents and others, some of whom didn’t take kindly to his suggestions.

open image in gallery Eric Adams’ suggestion to New Yorkers has gained traction ahead of the big snowstorm set to hit the region ( REUTERS )

“Sorry man can't be home reproducing because i still have to go to work bc the cost of living is egregious thanks tho,” one person responded on X.

Another person wrote “you already used this line last year.”

“Blizzard babies? In this economy?” another person joked.

“Why do you keep on with this? No one is having kids in this economy,” said another.

Others were quick to remind Adams that he was no longer the mayor, and such statements were no longer required of him, with one person responding, “ICYMI we have a mayor. You can take a seat.”

“You were a horrible mayor. So plz stop pretending you’re still the mayor,” another wrote. Another person chimed in: “Dude, stop playing like you’re still mayor. Stop humiliating yourself.”

Others were able to laugh it off, including one person on X who responded: “From snowstorm warning to baby boom forecast in one tweet. Elite transition.”

“The 'future New Yorkers' part caught me off guard! Stay safe and enjoy the movie marathon,” another wrote.

open image in gallery New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a local state of emergency ahead of the major snowstorm set to hit the area ( AP )

Adams’ tweet came just hours before mayor Mamdani declared a local state of emergency as the region braces for its first dangerous blizzard in over a decade.

All non-essential vehicles have been ordered off New York City streets from 9 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday local time. During this period, streets, highways, bridges and tunnels are closed to regular vehicular traffic.

Subway lines will remain in operation, while Long Island Rail Road service will shut down Sunday evening, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

New York City schools have also been given a snow day for Monday. Warming centers are open citywide.

“The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority,” Mamdani said in a statement. “As this blizzard moves in, our administration is mobilizing every tool at our disposal, around the clock, to keep our neighbors safe.”