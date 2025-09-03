Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erewhon, an infamously luxurious grocery outlet in California, is officially making its way to the East Coast — but at quite the cost.

The organic grocery chain, known for its $20 celebrity-sponsored smoothies, is building a mini-store in New York City, which was first reported Tuesday by Emily Sundberg in her daily newsletter, Feed Me.

However, the store is being built inside Kith Ivy, an exclusive, members-only wellness club in the West Village run by fashion brand Kith.

Those looking to become members at Kith Ivy should be prepared to shell out some big bucks. According to Curbed, New Yorkers will pay about $36,000 in initiation fees and an annual payment of $7,000, totaling a one-time charge of $43,000 to walk through the club’s door.

However, those on the outside looking in may still be able to get their hands on an Erewhon smoothie once Kith Ivy opens this fall.

A new members-only club in the West Village will feature the first NYC Erewhon store ( Erewhon )

The grocery chain will be available on third-party delivery apps, like Postmates and Uber Eats, depending on a customer’s proximity to Kith Ivy. However, it’s unclear how much the smoothies will cost through these apps and how far delivery will stretch.

News of the club’s development and the addition of Erewhon was also revealed in Kith founder and CEO Ronnie Fieg’s recent Instagram post.

According to the floor plan Fieg posted, the new Erewhon store will be right above the cold plunge and treatment rooms in Kith Ivy. The club will also have a boutique, gym, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, and more.

Founded in 1966, Erewhon is known for its $10 to $20 smoothies, made with high-quality and organic ingredients. Some of the smoothies — which have been a luxury status symbol in Los Angeles — are made through partnerships with celebrities, like Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid.

The brand has also made headlines for selling expensive food products, like a single Japanese strawberry for $19, sea moss shells for $40, and specialty water bottles for $25.

The opening of the first Erewhon shop in New York City isn’t necessarily a surprise. During a 2021 interview with The Los Angeles Times, the company’s CEO Tony Antoci expressed the possibility of opening a store on the East Coast.

“We are looking at New York City; it’s definitely on the plate,” he said at the time.

While Erewhon may be seen as an exciting addition to New York City, residents in the West Village have been protesting the development of Kith Ivy, located at 120 Leroy Street, since March. As reported by Curbed at the time, these New Yorkers are against the “noise, drunken rowdiness, and crime” coming to their neighborhood because of the wellness club.