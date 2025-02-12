Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has opened up about a painful health battle he’s endured for two years – and the new regime that’s helping him.

The actor, who plays Adam Barton in the ITV soap, was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis shortly before his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

An autoimmune disease, rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. It usually affects the hands, feet and wrists and can cause flare-ups where symptoms become worse for a period of time.

Thomas, 36, has now revealed that he has been in constant pain since he was diagnosed two and a half years ago.

He told Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid on Tuesday (11 February): “It’s been tough. I’m not over-exaggerating when I say this but literally within two and a half years, every day I’ve been in pain.”

Thomas, however, has said that he’s finally experienced a breakthrough when it comes to pain relief.

“It’s difficult but now I feel like I’ve found [something to help] - because I’ve been on so many different meds and trying so many different things, back and forth from doctors and hospitals.”

The actor revealed he has been sampling a “carnivore diet” – and has “noticed a huge difference”.

He said: “I feel like the inflammation is going down a little bit and I’m getting my life back, which is the most important thing.

“It’s given me a little bit of hope now. I can see light at the end of the tunnel. I’m feeling the best way I’ve felt for a while.”

‘Emmerdale’ star Adam Thomas opened up about painful arthritis experience ( ITV )

A carnivore diet is made up of meat, fish, eggs, and is high in protein and fat. However, it’s very low in dietary fibre and carbohydrates and is consequently considered unbalanced and unhealthy if you are on it for an extended period of time.

When the former Coronation Street actor announced his diagnosis, he told his fans: “It started with my knees and then travelled to my wrists, fingers and now ankles and toes.

“I never knew what was happening and finally after several blood tests and back and forth to doctors and hospitals, I’ve been diagnosed with rheumatoid Arthritis!”

The actor said he signed up for that year’s Strictly in order “to be able to move again, get fit and do it, all with a smile on my face”.