Emma Willis undergoes keyhole surgery after doctors discover a hole in her heart

Emma Willis has revealed that she underwent keyhole surgery this week, after doctors found a hole in her heart which had been there since she was born.

The 49-year-old former Big Brother presenter shared several images of herself in hospital on Instagram on Wednesday (23 April) where she thanked the staff at the Royal Brompton Hospital who cared for her as well as her husband Matt Willis for his support.

Keyhole surgery involves surgeons making a small incision in the patient's chest rather than cutting through the breastbone as is traditional in heart surgery. The surgeon then accesses the heart through the incision using precise tools. The procedure is often less invasive for the patient and allows for a quicker recovery time.

“A big humungous THANK YOU to the team at the Royal Brompton Hospital for their care and support,” Willis wrote in a lengthy post after her surgery.

“A few weeks ago, I had keyhole heart surgery, which feels very strange to write, and even stranger when I say it out loud. From investigations last year, to diagnosis and then surgery, they were absolutely incredible. As was @mattjwillis who never left my side.

“Turns out, I’ve been pottering around for 48 years blissfully unaware I had a hole in my heart. Isn’t it bonkers what’s happening in our bodies that we have no idea about…

Matt and Emma Willis ( PA )

“What blows my mind even more is the wonders of modern medicine and the spectacular people that save, fix and help us every single day. Can you imagine what it must feel like to have a pair of hands that can do that job?! They are the real superstar…”

Willis added: “A few of those people are Dr Alexander Lyon who investigated like a true super sleuth Professor Wei Li, echocardiogram extraordinaire. Catrina, Carl and Tim who kept me at ease and humoured me when they were putting me to sleep. Marcus, Janet, Jayne, Hannah and Reem who monitored me at various points.

“Paulette, who was always up for a chat, gave great hugs, and loves a cinnamon slice as much as I do! there was a lovely woman with me in recovery but I was so out of it I can’t remember her name (so so sorry) and my surgeon, Dr Ee Ling Heng… She was recommended as ‘a spectacular pair of hands,’ but my god, she’s that and so much more.

“She has an ease and warmth that made me feel instantly comfortable all whilst being incredibly professional and informative. I ask a million questions, and she answered them with the patience of a saint I knew as soon as we met that she was the woman I wanted poking around in my heart. Thank you, Ee Ling, you’re one in a trillion.”

The Love is Blind UK host has since been flooded with warm words of support from other famous faces. Amanda Holden wrote: “Sending huge love.”

Actor Giovanna Fletcher added: “Love you treacle!!! Strongest of hearts - even when that hole was there!! Imagine the strength of your heart now these legends have worked on it!!! Xxxx.”

“Sending loads of love so glad all is ok. I too am under the care of Dr Alex Lyons he is brilliant so lovely. Huge hugs” said Jamie Oliver’s wife, Jools Oliver.

Model Hailey Bieber shared that she had a similar heart condition in 2022 and also had surgery to close the hole.