Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Emma Willis has opened up about undergoing heart surgery after doctors discovered a hole in her heart that had gone undetected for her entire life.

Willis, 49, recalled her “panic” after discovering she had a defect in the structure of her heart, which is known as congenital heart disease.

The former Big Brother host, who was diagnosed after a cardiologist appointment about her cholesterol, said it was “bonkers” that she had “no idea” what was happening in her body.

Speaking on This Morning, alongside her surgeon Ee Ling Hen, Willis said: “You find something out like that and you go ‘oh my goodness what does it mean.’

“You go to doctor Google and you see congenital heart disease, because that’s what it falls under, and you go into a panic because you think disease means ‘terrifying.’”

Before being diagnosed, the former Big Brother host went for numerous check ups last year and was told by doctors she had an enlarged heart. She was later referred to a cardiologist about her cholesterol at which point they discovered the disease. She underwent surgery at Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

Hen said that some people won’t notice symptoms of congenital heart disease, while others will due to the differing sizes of defects and their impact on the system.

The condition affects almost one in 100 babies born in the UK, according to the NHS. Symptoms include breathlessness, chest pains, tiredness, fainting during exercise, a blue tinge to the skip or lips, and swelling in the legs, tummy, eyes, hands, ankles, or feet.

Speaking to The Sun back in May, Willis admitted her diagnosis had panicked her initially: “I’m a brilliant overthinker, and my mind will go in every possible direction and scenario, so going into something like surgery, I really got myself at it, I get really anxious and nervous,” she said.

Of her recovery, she added: “It’s been much more of a psychological adjustment, because you don’t have a wound that you can see… It’s getting your head around the fact that your heart has to learn how to work in a different way to how it’s worked for nearly half a century.”