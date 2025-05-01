Who is Emma Chamberlain? The influencer hosting the Met Gala 2025 red carpet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Met Gala is less than a week away, and everyone is buzzing about which of their favorite stars will be there to honor the forthcoming spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Held on the first Monday in May each year, the Met Gala is a star-studded fundraiser attended by the biggest names in fashion, fine art, music, and television that supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

In October 2024, this year’s co-chairs — Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, and of course, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour — were announced, all of whom are guaranteed to grace the steps.

The 2025 committee — Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Edward Enniful, Ayo Ediebiri, Jeremy O Harris, André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Rashid Johnson, Audra McDonald, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Janelle Monáe, Sha’Carri Richardson, USHER, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, and Kara Walker — was also later revealed. Viewers can expect to see each member on Monday night, too.

In addition to the event committee and co-chairs, Vogue revealed their 2025 livestream red carpet hosts who will be there next week to catch up with all the stars before they head into the glamour-steeped event. Newcomers Teyana Taylor and Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim were named, along with TV star La La Anthony.

Influencer Emma Chamberlain was also asked to return to the red carpet as their special correspondent for the fifth year in a row.

Two years ago, the 23-year-old content creator, who first launched her career on YouTube, marked a significant moment in pop culture when she burst out laughing after Jack Harlow cheekily bid her adieu by saying, “Love ya,” before the 2022 “In American: An Anthology of Fashion” celebration. The interaction spawned several memes and praise from at-home viewers, resulting in the two A-listers' highly anticipated reunion the following year. Chamberlain’s been a Met Gala mainstay ever since.

open image in gallery Emma Chamberlain, 23, was named as Vogue’s returning Met Gala red carpet livestream hosts ahead of the annual event on May 5 ( Getty )

So, who exactly is influencer Emma Chamberlain?

Born in San Bruno, California, Chamberlain is an entrepreneur, podcaster, “vlogger,” influencer, and fashion ambassador. She has over 14.89 million followers on Instagram and 12 million subscribers on YouTube.

Chamberlain launched her career on YouTube in 2016 when she was only 16. Her weekly, sometimes more frequent, videos are both laid-back and chaotic. While Chamberlain’s early posts gave people a raw, unfiltered look at her day-to-day as a West Coast teenager, they now range from relaxed, random trips to the farmer’s market in Los Angeles with her dad to running around Paris Fashion Week with her stylist and best friend, Jared Ellner.

open image in gallery Chamberlain is an entrepreneur, podcaster, “vlogger,” influencer, and fashion ambassador rolled into one with a following count of 26.89 million ( Getty Images )

About a year after she started posting on YouTube, Chamberlain had enough subscribers to justify dropping out of high school for a full-time content creation career. She subsequently shared a video to explain her decision to leave formal education, noting that she had also been battling depression and was only really going to school three times a week before anyway.

In 2024, she received her high school diploma after she passed the California High School Proficiency Exam. “I got my high school diploma,” she wrote on Instagram next to a carousel of photos of her in a cap and gown.

While she may have left school to focus solely on her YouTube career, she’s since launched several projects, partnerships, and business ventures.

Chamberlain started her own coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, in December 2019. At first, the company was mail-order only, but it has now expanded to include inventory at major retailers such as Target and Whole Foods. Her products include canned lattes, coffee beans, matcha, tumbler cups, tote bags, and even candles.

The creator rang in the new year with the opening of her flagship, brick-and-mortar Chamberlain Coffee shop in Los Angeles’s Westfield Century City Mall.

Her podcast, Anything Goes, was released in February 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Episodes, which come out twice a week (Thursday and Sunday), take a deep dive into a range of topics from mental health to philosophy. Special guests have included Kendall Jenner and Rainn Wilson. The first official guest she interviewed was none other than the podcast queen herself, Alex Cooper.

On top of her businesses, Chamberlain has partnered with a string of high-fashion and accessory brands as the face of their seasonal campaigns. The list includes Miu Miu, Warby Parker, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Lancôme.