5 new podcasts to listen to this week.

From starting a new business, the dos and don’ts on a girls’ holiday and relationship ups and downs, there’s a podcast for everyone this week.

1. A View From A Bridge

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life, culture and society

You may have scrolled past evocative videos on TikTok of strangers relaying their most personal stories into a red telephone on a bridge as the city hums behind them.

Its creator Joe Bloom has now turned those viral one-minute reels into a fully realised audio series titled A View From A Bridge.

Each episode gathers voices around one theme; the standout instalment, To Be or Not to Be a Parent, explores the longing, fear and ambivalence surrounding parenthood.

In this episode, Alexandra, speaking from London’s Waterloo Bridge, recalls a traumatic birth and a near-death experience with startling honesty: “I will never have another child and that’s really sad. I’ll never get pregnant again because I just don’t trust that I won’t die,” she says.

“You can love your child and hate the way you met them.”

It also includes some recognisable voices, such as Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos, who reflects on first-time fatherhood at 50 and musician Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor), who wrestles with the ticking body clock and social pressure to become a mother.

Bloom never intrudes on the conversation – his sides are cut out and unheard – allowing each voice to unfold naturally, underscored by original, instrumental music. What we get is a collage of human experience that feels moving and raw.

It’s not a podcast for those looking for something light to listen to on the school run, but if you’re craving a connection or empathy in a noisy digital world, it’s quite extraordinary.(By Lara Owen)

2. The Business Men

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Business

Did you ever think Ben Shephard and Joel Dommett would go into business together?

The British TV presenters have started a new podcast called The Business Men and are taking listeners on a step-by-step journey as they build their new skincare brand.

In the latest episode, they get some advice from beauty expert and journalist Nadine Baggott, who encourages them to map out a clear brand strategy, build a strong team – she even offers her services as an advisor – manufacturing, and explains why this business cannot be a “vanity project”.

Shephard and Dommett try to think of a name for their brand – they even considered combining the names of their children – but struggled to come up with one. So what do they do? They consult a baby name expert, SJ Strum.

Strum talks about working for an ad agency and being a YouTuber who spoke about parenting before becoming a professional baby namer.

She goes on to discuss why naming a baby is easier than naming a brand – because there is more choice – and shares some things Shephard and Dommett should think really hard about.

If you don’t know much about business, just like Shephard and Dommett, then give The Business Men a listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. Lost in Translation with Gemma and Gorka

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Relationships

If you’re missing your usual dose of Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing this year, his Lost In Translation podcast with Gemma Atkinson could put the spring back in your quickstep.

The couple, who met when Atkinson was a contestant on the BBC One show in 2017, invite us into their self-described “chaotic” life as they juggle raising two young children with work commitments in Spain and the UK.

With Marquez judging the Spanish version of Strictly this year and Atkinson a drive-time host on Hits Radio, their podcast embraces the messy world of childcare under the added strains of being apart from those you love.

Despite his years in the UK, the “Span-cunian” professional dancer is still sweetly confused about many aspects of British life, but has very strong opinions which equally determined Atkinson doesn’t let him get away with.

These naturally funny people adore the chance to plan out their household diary together, no matter who is listening.

Join them as they discuss how young is too young for trick or treating, and answer dilemmas from listeners in the sort of wild stream-of-consciousness conversations that will make you laugh, even if you don’t agree.

(By Amy Crowther)

4. Unlikely Friends

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Relationships and life

Unlikely Friends is a new video podcast hosted by four unlikely friends, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, her husband and former Damage lead singer Jade Jones, TV presenter Leigh Francis and his wife Jill Francis, where anything can – and will – happen.

Each week, they have funny, honest and insightful chats about everything from fame in the Nineties, sex and fashion, to parenthood and cold wedding buffets – all inspired by topic suggestions from listeners and celebrity guests.

In the latest episode, Francis, Bunton, Jones and Francis are joined by Gloria Estefan. The Cuban-American singer and actress asks them what the most romantic thing they have done for each other as spouses.

Bunton discusses how Jones used to be more romantic at the beginning of their relationship, and the “revolting” gift he gave her once for Valentine’s Day.

Francis goes on to share the story about when he used the code, “I telephone you”, when he was too shy to tell Jill, “I love you” at the start of their relationship.

Unlikely Friends is full of laid-back and sometimes deep conversations you would probably also have with your mates.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. Deep It Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Pop culture and entertainment

The Deep It Podcast is hosted by reality star, make-up and fashion influencer Mariam Musa and YouTuber, podcaster and content creator Adeola Patronne, as each week they dive into listener stories, give big sister advice, have laughs and unpack drama.

This week, the pair delve into their girls’ trip to Dubai for Patronne’s birthday.

This podcast features real and honest conversations between two friends who aren’t afraid to tell each other what they are actually thinking, and during their discussion about Dubai, that’s exactly what they do.

They also give others tips on girls’ holidays and what they should and shouldn’t do.

In the episode, they also discuss reality star Molly-Mae Hague’s new documentary, where she unpacks the reality of influencer life. Musa praises her for “taking her job so seriously”.

The two also answer listener questions about Halloween, faith, and how they have their own boundaries when it comes to that time of year and dressing up.

(By Sara Keenan)