Eminem has officially become a grandfather after his daughter Hailie Jade Scott gave birth to her first child.

Scott took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her newborn son to celebrate his due date. “Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e,” she captioned the photo.

On a letterboard behind her son, she revealed his name as Elliot Marshall McClintock alongside his birthday on March 14. His middle name takes after the 52-year-old rapper whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

Scott and her husband Evan McClintock revealed they were expecting their first child together in a music video for Eminem’s song “Temporary.”

The video included footage of him walking his daughter down the aisle, as well as the emotional moment she told him she was pregnant. She surprised him with the good news by gifting her father a Detroit Lions jersey, which read “Grandpa” on the back, and an ultrasound photo of Elliot.

Scott and McClintock were married in May 2024. The pair had been dating since 2016 and were engaged by February 2023.

Hailie’s baby shares the name Marshall with his grandfather ( Instagram/@hailiejade )

According to TMZ, Scott and McClintock tied the knot in a “modestly sized” ceremony held at the Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan, where close friends and family were present to watch them say I do. It was a star-studded affair with frequent Eminem collaborators, including Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Jimmy Iovine.

“Waking up a wife this week,” Hailie captioned a post that featured images from the celebration. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs and smiles were had, and so much love was felt.

“Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family and friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband and wife,” she said.

The 28-year-old Just A Little Shady podcast host met McClintock while studying at Michigan State University in 2016, where she majored in psychology. While Scott balances her podcasting duties with influencing, her new husband works as an enterprise growth executive.