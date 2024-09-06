Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Emily Blackwell has revealed she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé Jordan Oldershaw.

The Made in Chelsea star, 28, started dating the financial consultant in the summer of 2022 having split up from her ex-boyfriend and co-star Harvey Armstrong the year before.

Blackwell and Armstrong’s break-up played out on season 23 of the south west London based reality show after it was revealed on camera Armstrong had cheated on Blackwell in a nightclub after two years of dating.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news with her followers, Blackwell said: “It’s giving Mum and Dad. All we’ve ever dreamed of and more.”

Many of the reality star’s fellow Made in Chelsea cast members commented on her announcement to congratulate the couple.

“’Yayyy!! so so happy. You’re going to be the best mama,” Tiffany Watson wrote.

Meanwhile, Sophie Habboo added: “Couldn’t be happier for you. Biggest congratulations you gorgeous gorgeous people!!!”

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison also shared her congratulations and called Blackwell a “gorgeous girl”.

The Made in Chelsea star’s pregnancy announcement comes weeks after Oldershaw proposed to her while on holiday in Florence last month.

Fans were quick to congratulate Blackwell, telling the reality star she “deserves everything” and should enjoy her “happily ever after”.

Back in 2021, Blackwell’s then-boyfriend Armstrong was pictured with his arm around another woman at an after party while filming season 23 of Made in Chelsea.

When Blackwell confronted Armstrong about the image, she told him he was a “lying piece of f***ing s***” and asked him to “be a man for once” and admit he’d cheated on her.

When Armstrong came clean, Blackwell quickly ended their long-term relationship.

open image in gallery ( E4 )

Reflecting on the betrayal, Blackwell told OK! magazine: “I have no hard feelings towards Harvey at all.

“‘I wish him nothing but the absolute best because we’re all human, we all make mistakes and I definitely think I was his mistake. He regrets it now, and it will be a good learning lesson for him.”

She added: “Thank god all that did happen…in the weirdest way. So, I actually thank him. I’m like ‘thanks!’ because I’m so much more happier now with the right person.”