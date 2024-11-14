Elton John shares details of lifestyle change after health scares

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Elton John has revealed the details of his new diet after a series of health scares left him unable to eat many of the things he’s enjoyed in life.

In September the star said he had been left with “limited vision” after a severe eye infection, and last month the “Tiny Dancer” singer said “there’s not much of me left” after having his prostate, appendix, adenoids and tonsils removed.

He provided an update on his health and lifestyle changes in a new interview alongside his husband David Fisher for Ruthie’s Table podcast.

“I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon,” he shared. “As long as you’re sensible about it, it doesn’t shoot your blood sugar up. But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream, I can’t have any ice cream.”

He then revealed the menu of longed-for items he would design for his last ever meal.

“If I had a death row meal, it wouldn’t contain anything except sweets, because I can’t eat them now,” he said revealing, his sweet tooth. “So, I’d have ice cream, doughnuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble.”

Last month he shared the effects of a severe eye infection as he wrote in a statement, “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

The music icon retired from touring last summer but said recently he had found happiness in the decision.

John has been recovering but with some lifestyle changes ( Getty Images )

“As you know, I decided to stop touring because I’m 77 years of age. I’ve done all there is to do, to play. I’ve succeeded, I’ve been there and I’ve done it,” he said.

“I’ve still got to make room because I’m still going to have music in my life.

“But the most important thing in my life are David, Zachary and Elijah and my family and my friends. I found utopia, and I’m so thrilled.”Elton John: Never Too Late is set to arrive on Disney+ on December 13.

Directed by Furnish and JR Cutler, the movie features never-before-seen concert footage of John over the past 50 years, as well as hand-written diary entries and present-day footage of him and his family.