Ella Emhoff has shared her emotional response to stepmom Kamala Harris’s loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

The vice president’s 25-year-old stepdaughter was seen to be visibly distraught on November 6 as she watched her stepmom take the stage to deliver her concession speech at Howard University.

Like many others seen among the sea of Harris supporters, Emhoff was photographed crying at the side of the stage.

Two days later, the fashion mogul expressed her emotional exhaustion on her Substack “Soft Pins,” recounting all the feelings she had gone through since the election results were announced.

“Ooof… What. A. Week,” she started.

“I feel like we all need this extra this week. I know we are all feeling a lot of emotions right now. That’s normal, and it would be weird if we weren’t. I know I’ve gone through about 10 cycles of sadness, rage, and stress—and that was just this morning,” Emhoff continued.

To ease her followers’ frustrations, Emhoff encouraged them to let everything out.

open image in gallery Tearful Ella Emhoff looks on as Kamala Harris delivers concession speech ( Getty Images )

“I think it’s important to feel them all,” she said of their emotions. “So they don’t fester inside.”

The young activist also took to social media, posting a picture of herself in tears at Harris’s concession speech along with a message for her thousands of followers.

“Truly no words. We are all going to get through this. It just f***ing hurts like a b***h right now and that’s ok,” she wrote.

“Just please check in on your people right now. I’m here for all of you and I love you guys.”

open image in gallery Ella Emhoff with Tim Walz (left), Doug Emhoff (inner left), and Cole Emhoff (right) at Kamala Harris’s concession speech ( Getty Images )

Throughout the course of Harris and Tim Walz’s campaign, Emhoff actively supported her stepmom. She was often seen at rallies, posting photos on her Instagram. And while she seemed to enjoy taking on a proactive role, the internet star was forced to temporarily pause a few of her own personal endeavors in pursuit of her stepmom’s bid for the presidency.

Back in August, Emhoff revealed she had to give up her knitting club – Soft Hands Knit Club meetings in New York City – over security concerns.

“I just wanted to quickly come talk about Knit Club and address how it’s moving forward. Unfortunately, with everything going on right now, I’m not able to conduct them,” she explained on Instagram. “To protect myself and other club members, the smartest thing is to hold off until things calm down.”