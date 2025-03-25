Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elizabeth Olsen has made a rare comment about her dynamic with her famous sisters, twins Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

The 36-year-old actor spoke candidly about her two older sisters — who have both taken a step back from acting after their rise to fame as child stars — during Tuesday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends.

“I’m one of six [children],” Elizabeth explained. “I loved it. Especially being the baby. I really enjoyed it. I also really admire the partnership that [Mary-Kate and Ashley] have and don't compete with it, in a way. It's something different.”

The WandaVision star reiterated how much she “admires” Mary-Kate and Ashley’s relationship with each other, adding: “It’s a really interesting thing to watch… It’s a different kind of connection.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley first appeared on-screen when they were only babies, starring in the hit sitcom Full House for eight seasons. They went on to star in a slew of movies together in the 1990s and 2000s, including It Takes Two, The Challenge, and New York Minute.

However, by 2012, the twins had retired from acting and have since remained out of the spotlight. Now, they both work in the fashion industry, co-running a luxury brand, The Row, and a lifestyle brand, Elizabeth & James.

Elizabeth Olsen (center) says Mary-Kate and Ashley’s bond is ‘a different kind of connection’ ( Getty Images )

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2022, Elizabeth described the benefits of having siblings who also worked in the entertainment industry.

“I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage,” she said. “I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected.”

She explained that while she’s only two years younger than Mary-Kate and Ashley, the bond between the two twins is something special.

“There’s something that I’ll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it,” she added. “I actually think it’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twin sisters. If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it.”

Elizabeth has also spoken about the challenge of following her sisters in the industry.

During an interview with Glamour UK in 2021, she said that when first considered auditioning for roles at 10 years old, she didn’t want to go by her famous last name.

“I thought ‘I don’t want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley]’, for some reason. I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old. I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age,” she explained.