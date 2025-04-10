Sustainable upgrades for a greener home to salute World Earth Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Creating a comfortable home that encourages greener living is shaping our lives – and the future.

Moreover, with World Earth Day (April 22) marking its 55th anniversary, EarthDay.org is the driving force behind our commitment to supporting environmental protection – and lifestyle changes.

And with this year’s theme ‘our power, our planet’, there’s never been a better time to get on board.

From switching to renewable energy, to eco-friendly improvements, to smart meters, experts share their top tips to champion a healthy, sustainable space and live more responsibly…

Upgrade your windows and doors

Chris Houghton, CEO at clean energy company Egg, says: “Upgrading to energy-efficient windows and doors is a smart investment that enhances both comfort and sustainability.”

Moreover, non-uPVC doors [unplasticised polyvinyl chloride] and double or even triple-glazed windows provide better insulation, notes Houghton. “Helping to keep your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer.”

By reducing heat loss, he says energy-efficient windows and doors can significantly lower heating bills. “Beyond improving energy efficiency, they also enhance security, minimise outside noise, and create kerb appeal too,” he adds.

Invest in solar

Switching to solar energy is one of the most impactful steps you can take towards a more sustainable lifestyle – and reduce your energy bills, underlines Houghton.

“Solar power harnesses the sun’s energy to generate electricity, making it one of the cleanest and most renewable sources available,” explains the energy expert.

He continues: “There are around 1.3 million UK homes with solar on their roof, but millions more are also eligible – and yours could be one of them.”

Depending on your budget, he says if the cost of paying upfront is overwhelming, look out for grants and finance plans available to help you make the move to solar power.

Think smart (meter)

There are plenty of small changes you can make to save energy at home…

With the option to control the heating from your phone via an app – perfect for warming the house before you arrive home, or turning it off when you forget you’re out for the day – getting techy is a win-win.

“Getting a smart meter is also a simple way to manage the energy you use at home, and cut down on your energy waste,” explains Houghton.

“You can see the energy you use and how much it’s costing you – these don’t take long to install, can help you feel more in control of your energy usage, and ensure you’re using it efficiently.”

Lightbulb moment

One of the simplest changes you can make in seconds is replacing your light bulbs with energy-efficient LEDs, advises Houghton. “These bulbs use about 90% less electricity than traditional ones.”

Switch to eco-friendly paint

As Houghton puts it: “When spring hits, the paint brushes come out.”

Choose eco-friendly paint that’s kinder to people and the planet, suggests Houghton. “Look for paints with low or no VOCs [volatile organic compounds], so you know they’re free from harmful chemicals.”

Turn outdoor space into a sustainable sanctuary

The outside of our home is as important as the inside when it comes to creating a more sustainable space, highlights Houghton.

“Filling your garden, patio pots and balconies with bee-friendly flowers, using real grass, and introducing more green plants to help absorb carbon dioxide and pollutants will look great – and make you feel great,” he enthuses.

Look for eco-friendly building materials

If you’re considering big home improvements, sustainable material choices make sense…

“If you’re planning an extension, look at straw bale for insulation,” suggests Houghton. “100% biodegradable, and will last years when looked after properly.”

He says some homes are also using ferrock – an eco-friendly alternative to concrete, made from recycled materials including recycled steel dust and ground-up glass silica.

It’s also cited as being stronger and more flexible than cement.

Install a used or ex-display kitchen

Giving your kitchen a refresh or planning a total renovation?

“One of the smartest and most sustainable ways to upgrade your space is by choosing an ex-display or used kitchen,” suggests Looeeze Grossman, founder of The Used Kitchen Company.

“Not only can this option save you up to 70% off the recommended retail price, but it also helps divert thousands of tonnes of perfectly good cabinetry and appliances from landfill.”

She continues: “Many of these kitchens come complete with premium features, such as integrated wine coolers, coffee machines, designer lighting, and top-quality worktops… luxuries that would cost significantly more if purchased new.”

It’s a sustainable, budget-friendly solution that doesn’t compromise on style or quality, adds Grossman – and can be tweaked to fit your space.