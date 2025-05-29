What is a global education and how can you ensure your child gets one?

As our world becomes ever more interconnected, an increasing number of parents are looking for an education that offers a global outlook. Whether it’s through the curriculum itself, the skills gained or via access to an international community of students, there are a number of different elements that make up a global education. Online schools are in a unique position to excel across all three of these components.

Making life better for parents and students alike

For Dante and Corina, attending an online school with a global outlook was the best choice for them and their family ( King's InterHigh )

While a global education is beneficial for all children, there are some specific circumstances in which families are more drawn to this way of learning, from parents living abroad, who move frequently with work, or have family ties around the world. Similarly, with jobs now being so flexible and many parents able to work remotely, increasing numbers of families are choosing to either travel more often or live life on the road.

For instance, when Sharmila moved from the US to Mexico, to build her dream life with her husband and two children, online schooling became the obvious best option. Corina was entering Year 11 and Dante was entering Year 7, but Sharmila felt the local schools weren’t suitable, and the family wanted the freedom to travel back and forth to the US, as well as Europe where they also have family.

While the flexibility offered by joining King’s InterHigh, the UK’s leading online school, has allowed the family to live out their dream lifestyle, it has also improved their lives with its global approach to education. Alongside getting the typical school experiences they had in their previous physical schools, such as joining clubs and interacting with their teachers, Corina and Dante are also learning subjects that Sharmila is far more impressed with. As she explains: “I’m actually happier with the curriculum and what they’re learning now than what they were learning at their previous school.”

An international approach

King’s InterHigh has an inclusive, global learning model that attracts a huge number of families both in the UK and around the world, drawn to its diverse offering and perspective, and the rich tapestry of interesting and mind-opening connections that can be forged.

Children aged seven to 19 from across the world can join this welcoming, flexible online school, which combines almost two decades of online education expertise with more than 50 years of academic excellence from King’s College schools.

Their global approach to education starts with the curriculum itself, for students aged 14 and up, the subject options reflect the school’s international outlook. There are over 20 International GCSE subjects (IGCSE) available for students to choose between, including four languages; Arabic, French, German and Spanish. Alongside this, students can choose to add assured subject courses endorsed by City and Guilds, from International Relations, to music and computing. These practical courses prepare students for vocational careers and significantly boost employability.

Post 16, students have the option of either studying A Levels or the International Baccalaureate® (IB) fully online, which King’s InterHigh pioneered. The IB allows students to take a wider range of subjects and receive an internationally recognised qualification that paves the way for higher education at many institutions around the world.

A global-minded education with community at heart

Whether connecting online or in person at camps and exchanges, King’s InterHigh supports global friendships ( King’s InterHigh )

Alongside core studies, extracurricular activities play a big part in a well-rounded and globally-minded education. King’s InterHigh offers dozens of clubs and societies for students across all year groups, representing a vast range of interests from chess and technology to sculpting and debate. All these activities improve skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving, vital in an increasingly international world.

Beyond learning, skills and activities, community is at the heart of a global education. At King’s InterHigh, children join from across the world thanks to timetables set across three time zones; UK, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Subsequently, children get to interact, socialise and form friendships with fellow students from a wide variety of nationalities, backgrounds and outlooks. These international friendships are fostered further through the ample opportunities King’s InterHigh provides for students to meet up in person, from annual summer camps to the Inspired Global Exchange Programme.

For any family, choosing their child’s education is always a big decision but as the world evolves, a global education is set to become increasingly more valuable – whether a family’s lifestyle demands it or not.