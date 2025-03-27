5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All podcasts featured in this week’s column are unique, impactful and thought-provoking, so there’s something for everyone.

1. Soundtracking with Edith Bowman

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Entertainment

In celebration of the 500th episode of Soundtracking with Edith Bowman, the broadcaster speaks to British actor Stephen Graham and director Philip Barantini about their new Netflix show, Adolescence.

They discuss the intentions behind their hit drama – which follows a family after their 13-year-old son is accused of murder – and Graham says it was designed “to create conversation at home”.

But before they get straight into things, a sweet message from German film score composer Hans Zimmer is played, to congratulate Bowman for hitting such a significant milestone with her podcast.

Soundtracking with Edith Bowman explores the fascinating relationship between music and film, and Bowman set out to have meaningful conversations about what it means for us as fans and the creatives behind those TV shows and films.

In this special episode, Bowman also catches up with British filmmaker Ben Wheatley – who was her first official guest – and asks him about why music has been important for his filmmaking process. We also hear from a few listeners who talk about how the podcast has impacted them over the years.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Rich Little Broke Girls

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life and society

This podcast is described as being a love letter to women defining their womanhood and the never-ending process of figuring it out.

Kimberly Bizu, a founder, speaker and host of the podcast, this week, sat down with author and entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid to talk about all things independence, money and power.

The episode was also the launch of a new series on the podcast, ‘Rich Little Reads’. Together, the two women break down how we can avoid the scarcity mindset, take up space in rooms, tap into the founder mindset and how women can stop seeking validation from their bosses.

Reid explains that for her, a founder mindset is someone who believes in their own fate, their own destiny and has full autonomy over their business and career.

She also dives into the perfect lives presented on social media and how it’s a little trickier for young girls and women to keep that abundant mindset now, as we are presented with more and more flashy and exciting things.

This episode was the ultimate girl boss listen for anyone who needs a reminder as to who they are, and insight into building a belief that they deserve amazing things.

(By Sara Keenan)

3. She Leads with Care

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Society and personal stories

She Leads With Care offers a refreshing departure from most podcasts that feature the same group of micro-celebrities doing the rounds. Instead, it highlights personal stories of women from around the world who are making a real difference in their communities.

In this week’s episode, host and actress Bellamy Young has a brief yet insightful conversation with Ra’edah Aby Alhalweh, a woman who defied traditional norms by becoming a plumber in Zarqa, Jordan.

Young is a great host who asks interesting but sensitive questions which help paint a vibrant picture of Alhalweh’s childhood and community.

They discussed how Alhalweh has challenged traditional gender roles since childhood when she opted to hang out with the boys and engage in “boyish” activities such as basketball and later found her love for fixing things.

Although the episode is just 18 minutes long, it delivers a powerful message about the impact of boldly following your passion and breaking the mould.

If you’re looking for a quick podcast that highlights different cultures and inspiring, untold personal stories, this one is a must-listen.

(By Camilla Foster)

4. Miss Me?

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Comedy and personal stories

Best friends Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver have a distinct talent for making topics like roast potatoes and public transport enticingly listenable.

Each week, the singer and broadcaster answer a series of questions from their listeners under a specific topic they have chosen. This week, it’s menstruation.

From handling hormones to touching accounts of abortion; this episode comprised of the pair’s own experience with menstruation alongside their advice for listeners.

Allen cites where she was when she first started her period, “At boarding school, called Millfield in Somerset, and I didn’t have any pads or Tampax and I was too scared to ask anyone, so I shoved tissue down my pants.”

While Oliver recounts its history, “However many centuries later, I still whisper that I’ve got my period […] it’s something about the taboo nature and the shame that obviously has to be unlocked”.

Listeners can now watch the transatlantic catch-ups on BBC Sound’s YouTube channel, adding a new dimension to this funny and candid podcast.

(By Lara Owen)

5. Your Favorite Aunties

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Culture and society

Your Favorite Aunties is a podcast hosted by Nia and ShaMarian who take a deep dive into all things womanhood, including relationships, friendships, wellbeing, spirituality.

In this week’s episode titled ‘Lost and Found’, the pair share their experiences and advice on the topics of self-discovery, learning how and when to shut out outside opinions, and the topic that a lot of people struggle with – setting boundaries.

A huge part of this conversation was focused on how both women became happier and lived more authentically when they cared less about what other people thought when making life decisions, particularly when it came to who they dated and their careers.

Talking points also include spending time alone, no longer needing validation from external forces, and the joy of being an introvert.

This episode is a refreshing listen and can serve as a reminder to all that once you choose yourself, your own desires and wants and your own company, you will be happier.

(By Sara Keenan)