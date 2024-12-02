Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children announce engagement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, the son of Eddie Murphy and daughter of Martin Lawrence, have announced their engagement.

Their forthcoming marriage will mean that the Beverly Hills Cop actor and Bad Boys star will officially become extended family members.

Last week (30 November), Eric and Jasmin shared a glitzy video via Instagram showing Eric getting down on one knee to Eric Benét’s “Spend My Life With You”.

Jasmin captioned the post: “We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

When Jasmin spotted the ring in the video, she could be heard exclaiming, “It’s beautiful!”.

The pair’s engagement arrives more than three years after they revealed their relationship in June 2021. At the time, Eric shared a photo of himself posing alongside Lawrence, and wrote that he was “head over heels in LOVE”.

In a later post, Jasmin shared a heartfelt birthday message to Murphy writing, “I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

Eric is the eldest of Eddie’s 10 children, while Jasmin is the eldest of Martin Lawrence’s three children.

Their marriage will consolidate the Hollywood dynasties started the Hollywood stars.

Eddie was already a star by the time the duo crossed paths on the set of Boomerang in 1992, when he was riding high off his appearances in Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America.

For Martin, Boomerang cemented his presence on the silver screen after a breakout performance in Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing.

Three years later, he starred in Bad Boys, the Michael Bay action comedy. The two worked together on Life in 1999 as co-stars and are rumoured to team up again for a remake of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence photographed in 2024 ( Getty Images )

In 2022, Jasmine told InTouch that she did not meet Eric through their fathers; it was her uncle that introduced them.

“It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together,” she said at the time. “They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy. But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”

Prior to the engagement, the two actors had already commented on the prospect of their children marrying. In 2022, Lawrence was asked about a potential wedding on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and quipped, “Imma try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

Kimmel noted that Eric and Jasmin would make “a comedy super baby” – a sentiment echoed by Murphy who said earlier this year: “Our gene pool is going to make this funny baby.”

Murphy also seemed pleased when he talked about the couple, saying: “They’re both beautiful, they look amazing together.”