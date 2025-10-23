5 black-led podcasts to listen to for black history month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From insightful conversations about education and leadership, to financial literacy and being vulnerable as a man, these are some of the best black-led podcasts to tuck into this black history month.

1. Flixwatcher Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Entertainment and film

In a streaming era full of sequels and remakes, that often leaves us with choice paralysis over what to watch, Flixwatcher’s hosts aim to help highlight the films on Netflix that shouldn’t be missed and advise listeners on what is actually worth their time.

It welcomes a range of celebrity guests – with previous guests including Aisling Bea and Adam Buxton – who usually choose a film on Netflix to speak about on the podcast, but for every hundredth episode, hosts Helen Sadler and Kobi Omenaka select the films on Netflix to review.

This time, they have chosen Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and the Coen Brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis.

Early on in Flixwatcher’s 400th episode, co-host Omenaka reflects on his chosen film of the week, Knives Out, in anticipation of the upcoming sequel Knives Out: Wake Up Deadman.

Omenaka spoke about the benefits of an original story being done well, specifically, how it can “break through the malaise” we’re going through of a mass of franchise media.

Along with guest hosts from the Frame to Frame podcast, they reflect on their chosen films’ rewatchability and small-screen value, while lightly bantering and treating listeners with a Benoit Blanc impression.

If you’ve spent your evening arguing over what to watch on Netflix, check out Flixwatcher’s recommendations.

(By Jasmine Norden)

2. Man Like You Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Entertainment, comedy and life

Man Like You Podcast is a brand new podcast hosted by Mo Gilligan, Babatunde Aléshé, and Eddie Kadi, where no topics are off limits.

Every week, the British comedy powerhouses bring their signature humour, raw honesty, and unmistakable brotherhood as they talk about everything from wild personal experiences to their take on the latest trending topics.

In the second episode of the series, Aléshé gets the ball rolling and asks Kadi and Gilligan about when they have asked for help, how their upbringing impacted this, why it can be difficult, starting therapy and what it truly means to be vulnerable as men.

But before the conversation progresses, the trio issues a warning about eating whilst recording their episodes, and encourages listeners to “make yourself comfy” and do the same.

It was interesting to hear Gilligan open up about instant gratification, social media validation, and how it can sometimes impact the way he views his success.

Expect hilarious moments, unexpected tangents, and conversations that go deeper than you’d think on the Man Like You Podcast.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. The Savvy Wallet Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Finance and business

The Savvy Wallet Podcast is hosted by UK-based financial educator Ato Jay as he aims to make financial literacy accessible to everyone.

Through his podcast, he speaks with the “brightest minds in personal finance, business and health.”

For episode 192, he speaks with Toby Osborne, who is the head of wealth management at The Royal Mint, which offers people secure ways to buy, sell and store metals like gold, silver and platinum.

Throughout the episode, Jay and Osborne discuss the different services The Royal Mint has to offer and also how gold is becoming a new way that mainly Gen Z and Millennials are choosing to invest.

They also discuss why people are interested in gold, and Osborne admits it is now “viewed as a safe haven asset”.

When it comes to who is investing, Osborne says that The Gold Mint has seen an increase in female investors as the numbers have gone from 10% to 30% since Covid-19.

They also explain how to invest in and buy gold, and the impact AI may or may not have.

(By Sara Keenan)

4. The SLT Podcast (Serious Leaders Talking)

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Education

The SLT Podcast (Serious Leaders Talking), hosted by Ziggy Moore, assistant headteacher and founder of Moore Education and Rena Jackson, SEND consultant and former deputy headteacher, focuses on the realities of being a black senior leader in education and the unique challenges and responsibilities that it entails.

Each episode explores SEND, teacher wellbeing, leadership diversity and systemic reform, offering real conversations, lived experiences and practical solutions for today’s schools.

This week, Moore is solo as a host but is joined by Joy Mbakwe, who describes herself as both a “teacher and a leader.”

In this thought-provoking episode, the pair talk about Mbakwe’s journey into teaching, and she takes the audience back to her own experiences in school.

“I remember when I was younger and two male teachers laughed at me,” Mbakwe says, as she states she didn’t realise back then it was due to the colour of her skin.

After a number of experiences of being treated differently, she explains that it wasn’t until she had an Indian teacher who was “harsh” on her but “pushed her” to aim high, that she realised she was being treated differently due to her skin colour.

After excelling in school and graduating with a degree in psychology, Mbakwe then became an English teacher, an assistant headteacher, and is now a consultant.

Together, she and Moore discussed the curriculum, what changes should and can be made and how to speak up when things need to change.

(By Sara Keenan)

Spotlight on…

5. She’s So Lucky

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Life

If you’ve ever looked at a successful woman and thought, “Wow, she’s so lucky”, then Cmay inspire you to take more risks.

In each episode, Alfred speaks to women who have created their own luck, and this week she is joined by American sports journalist and broadcaster Taylor Rooks.

They discuss everything from how Rooks built her career on asking fearless questions, trusting her gut, and refusing to shrink herself to fit into anyone else’s idea of who she should be.

They also go on to talk about what it means to be a woman who takes up space and why the pressure to be palatable isn’t worth giving in to.

The most fascinating part of the conversation was when the pair started speaking about ambition, integrity, reinvention, and the deep self-trust it takes to keep showing up when you have a big vision for your life.

Rooks doesn’t just bring her voice to the table — she brings her values. And you can feel it in this episode of She’s So Lucky.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)