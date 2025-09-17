Ed Sheeran says songs about ‘real conflict’ in his marriage exist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Sheeran has shared a rare insight into his life with wife Cherry Seaborn, admitting that he writes songs about the ups and downs in their relationship.

The 34-year-old singer, who recently released his new album Play, said: “Cherry knows I write about everything – not just the good stuff.”

“Songs like 'Perfect' exist, but so do the ones about real conflict,” said the musician. “That's part of any relationship, and I think it's important to be honest about it.”

Sheeran was speaking with Nihal Arthanayake at London’s Lightroom space as part of a Spotify Q&A event, which included an intimate performance for fans.

Discussing how he now balances work and family life, Sheeran said: “In my early career, it was 100 per cent work, zero per cent personal life. Now it's 70 per cent family, 30 per cent music. Balance isn't just healthy – it's success.

“When I look back at these years with my family and friends, I want to say: I lived those days and I enjoyed every minute.”

Sheeran also revealed that one of his new songs is about his wife. He said, as per the Daily Mail: “Cherry heard the Bono story about missing his wife's birthday and writing her a song, so it inspired me to gift her one. It's a personal moment that exists only for her.”

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at an Ipswich Town football match ( Getty Images )

Sheeran and Seaborn married in 2019. The star confirmed the marriage in a YouTube interview with American radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God.

During the interview, the presenter asked the musician about the lyrics in his song “Remember the Name” featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, in which he sings: “Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.”

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out," the 34-year-old said.

“[I thought] Someone’s gonna hear that and be like: ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

The couple have since welcomed two children into the world. Their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, was born in August 2020.

In May 2022, they announced the birth of their second daughter Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.