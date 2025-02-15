EastEnders star Davood Ghadami ‘leaves wife for married pantomime co-star’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami has reportedly left his wife and is now in a relationship with his pantomime co-star Melanie Barker after starring alongside her in a production of Aladdin.

The actor, 42, appeared on the BBC soap as Kush Kazemi for seven years from 2014 until 2021, when his character was killed off in a gruesome underground train incident.

Ghadami met Barker, 32, who was cast as Princess Jasmine, while playing the villainous sorcerer ​​Abanazar in the 2022/2023 Waterside Theatre production of the 1992 Disney classic.

The soap star reportedly had “sizzling chemistry” with Barker during the production and the pair stayed in touch after the show’s run ended, per The Sun.

“They are two very attractive people and it was clear they had sizzling on-stage chemistry together,” a source told the newspaper.

“The genie is now well and truly out of the bottle and they are a proper couple -living together, training together and posting photos on Instagram together,” they said.

The insider added that Ghadami and Barker’s romance is the “perfect fairytale ending” to the situation – aside from the pair’s former partners “left in their wake”.

open image in gallery Davood Ghadami and his pantomime co-star Melanie Barker ( Instagram (@therealdavood) )

However, Barker told The Independent she and Ghadami began dating in 2024 after they had both already ended their previous relationships.

The singer explained that records show she’s still legally married online because her divorce paperwork is yet to be completed.

“Yes, myself and Davood are very happily together. No, we didn’t leave our partners for each other,” she said. “We’re just so happy. He’s a wonderful man.”

Barker continued: “Davood has a good co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife. He has a very healthy relationship with her…And I’m so lucky to have a new life with Davood.”

The Independent has contacted Ghadami’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Ghadami as Kush Kazemi in ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC )

When the Ghadami appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, he was forced to dismiss claims he succumbed to the Strictly curse with his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

“People will say things. As long as you know the truth and the people you love know the truth it shouldn’t matter. I guess I did learn that,” he said at the time.

“My wife watches Kush on the TV pretending to be married to or sleeping with another character. So she is used to dealing with this sort of situation in my professional life.”