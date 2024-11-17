Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has said she was left unable to afford her weekly food shop years after leaving the soap..

The actor, 60, played fan favourite Heather Trott on the soap from 2007 to 2012, exiting the series when the character met an untimely death at the hands of Ben Mitchell.

Fergison, who was diagnosed with womb cancer in 2015, is now singing in Chinese restaurants and performing in pantomimes for work, but previously struggled to stay on top of her debts.

Speaking to The Mirror, Fergison said she was taken by Citizens Advice staff to a food bank. In the UK, 760,000 people have used a food bank for the first time over the past year as cost of living pressures have intensified, according to the Trussell Trust.

“I sat there and cried and cried,” said Fergison, who revealed she never looked at the price of anything while starring in EastEnders.

“It was shameful,” she added. “How could I have been earning that much and now I am here?”

open image in gallery Cheryl Fergison on ‘Loose Women’ ( ITV / screengrab )

She continued: “It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do. But I didn’t have any money to do a weekly shop.

“I was trying to pay too many debts. Lots of people can relate to it.”

Fergison said her money troubles began after her cancer diagnosis in 2015 when she was forced to walk away from her acting career.

Following a hysterectomy, the EastEnders star entered an early menopause that triggered mental health issues and subsequent self-harming.

open image in gallery Fergison at the NTA Awards ( Getty Images )

The actor detailed how she would scald herself with hot water in a bid to “wash away” cancer cells. “As soon as I got the allclear I stopped it,” she said. “You need to figure out what’s going on in your head.”

Fergison left the food bank with four bags of groceries. “I’ll never forget the people,” she said. “I felt I’d had this warmest hug. It was like a group of angels had said, ‘We can cope with this for you’."

Of her decision to share her story, the actor added: “I hope other people can relate to it. Food banks are a service to use, so don’t feel embarrassed.”

open image in gallery Fergison and her ‘EastEnders’ co-star Barbara Windsor ( ITV/Loose Women )

Back in May, Fergison revealed her EastEnders co-star Barbara Windsor had helped her out financially following her diagnosis.

“I went to the toilet and I’d explained everything was going on and I was going to have my operation very soon,” Fergison said.

“I came back and [Barbara Windsor’s husband] Scott was there with a chequebook and she went, ‘Right, how much are your bills then?’ and she literally wrote a cheque out to help me pay my bills and my mortgage.

“I just remember, just weeping, and you have people like this and people don’t know the generosity of people and what they do, it’s amazing. I’m forever grateful.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.