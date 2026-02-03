8 ways to weave moss green into your scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calm, comforting and versatile, moss green has a natural, grounding aesthetic – and a go-to thanks to its tranquil energy as we transition into spring.

Moreover, these leafy shades have a positive effect on the senses, and are a brilliant way to boost your wellbeing with the growing ubiquity of mindfulness and self-care in the home.

Here’s how to stream a serene approach with these stylish homewares for easy updates…

1. Time For A Cuppa Wall Art, £7, Matalan

Whether you start the day with a matcha green tea; or budding barista with a new espresso machine, motivational wall art looks good and feels good.

2. William Morris Marigold Moss Roman Blind, from £22.46, Blinds2go

Looking to spruce up your kitchen for springtime? Window treatments are an easy up-date, especially with this pretty floral print with a botanical vibe.

3. Beatrice Striped Table Lamp, £30, Dunelm

Bold accents such as a statement lamp is one of the first steps to layered lighting… and a must for ambient schemes. Combine with different types of light – think task lighting, wall lights or ceiling pendant – to set the mood and make your space feel balanced.

4. Annie Sloan Olive Wall Paint, £2.5 litres, £55.95, Annie Sloan

If a little bit of DIY is your endorphin hit, bring out the brush and roller set and paint a wall in olive green… a gateway to happiness with its calming, earthy warmth. Pair with woods, rattan and earthenware for a sense of tranquility.

5. OHS Small Olive Tree in Basket – Green, £18, Online Home Shop

If you long for a Mediterranean lifestyle and some rustic charm, bring the vision home with this decorative, faux olive tree to trigger a sunny mood.

6. Olive Green Reeded Glass Wall Cabinet, £89.95, (was £99.95), Melody Maison

Decluttering made simple and a no-stress decorating idea, this shaker-style wall cabinet will store your curios, glassware and trinkets. Moreover, it’s brass detailing is bang up-to-date.

7. Egyptian Cotton Towels, from £1.25 to £22, Dunelm

Think spa-style downtime, and is there anything lovelier than a fresh set of fluffy bath towels? Made from 100% Egyptian cotton pile, they feel as good as they look.

8. Olive Green Ruffled French Linen Standard Oxford Pillowcases, £26.60 (Pair), was £38, Soak & Sleep

A quickie makeover for an existing neutral bedding scheme and serene sanctuary, these pretty ruffled pillowcases lend texture and a vintage-vibe. Team with an olive green chevron throw to complete the look.