How to decorate with natural light, depending on your aspect

At the dawn of a new day, when you pull back the curtains or pull the blind, there’s a moment when you might ask yourself: How does natural light affect my room, and my mood?

And for purposes here, how the colour of the walls is impacted by which way your room faces.

Indeed, whether you’re tempted to try the colour drenching trend or simply refreshing a tired-looking space, the experts at Dulux say a pro tip when picking the perfect paint colour is to consider the room’s sunlight… or lack of.

“The same colour can look completely different depending on the light you see it in. Just like our clothes, colours differ when we’re standing in the sun compared to the shade,” explains Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux.

“Natural light shifts in visual temperature and intensity throughout the day, and is also hugely affected by aspect,” highlights Shillingford.

“So, when decorating, find out whether your room faces north, south, east or west, and use it as the guide to tell you which colours will work best at the time of the day you use it most.”

To help make decorating that little bit easier, Dulux have broken down how light behaves in north, south, east and west-facing rooms – and what colours will make them glow all-year round…

South-facing rooms – embrace the light

Cited as the sun-drenched stars of any home, thanks to long hours of bright, natural light throughout the day, almost any colour can work here…

“South-facing spaces are a dream,” underlines Shilingford. “The quality of light is warm and constant, meaning colours appear more vibrant; so the only colours I’d avoid are those that are already quite luminous.

“And if you want to take the edge off the heat, cooler colours help create balance and calm.”

She says to think soft blues, gentle greens, delicate lilac and petal pinks. “They bring a breezy, tranquil quality that’s especially lovely in summer.”

North-facing rooms – turn up the warmth

On the other end of the light quality spectrum, north-facing rooms get less natural sunlight, often leaving them feeling cooler, or slightly shadowed – and perfect canvas for warm, comforting shades.

“The instinct might be to opt for light shades in a darker room, but pale colours can end up looking a bit flat or cold,” advises Shilingford.

“Instead, lean into the room’s natural character with warmer tones that add depth and cosiness.”

She suggests warm pinks and soft rust hues – or go all out with uplifting yellows, to bring a comforting glow to north-facing rooms which the colour expert says can sometimes feel a little cool.

Even your go-to neutrals should have warm undertones, says Shillingford, who recommends choosing shades which help create a cosy, inviting atmosphere that works beautifully with limited natural light.

East-facing rooms – rise and shine

If you’re first on the scene, east-facing rooms get the best of the morning sun, with light that’s cool, bright and crisp – but it fades as the day goes on…

“These are great spaces for early risers or morning routines,” notes Shillingford. “Because the light is cooler, especially early on, colours with a bit of warmth or softness can stop the room feeling stark.”

If the room is used mostly in the morning, she suggests cool, calming shades such as light olive green, fresh blues and soft neutrals. “They’ll help create a serene start to the day.

“If your space comes to life later in the day, opt for warmer tones to balance the dimmer afternoon light and keep the room feeling welcoming.”

West-facing rooms – the golden hour

Cooler in the morning, west-facing rooms enjoy softer, warmer light in the late afternoon and early evening – making them ideal for winding down…

“The changing light in west-facing rooms adds drama and character,” outlines Shilingford. “During the day, they can feel neutral or even a little cool, but come evening, the warm glow makes colours come alive.”

To keep things feeling consistent throughout the day, she says to choose shades that work well in both cool morning light and the warmer tones of evening.

Bold yet versatile colours such as raspberry tones, deep reds with a hint of pink, mid-greys or earthy greens and pale olive adapt beautifully, Shilingford suggests.

Alternatively, she says: “Lean into the room’s shifting character by adding bold feature colours, and using layered levels of lighting to highlight different moods throughout the day and night.”

Ultimately, no matter which way your room faces, Shilingford says there’s one golden rule. “Go with what brings you joy. Understanding a bit about the way natural and artificial light works is definitely helpful.

“But the most important thing is how a colour makes you feel. If a shade makes you smile every time you walk into the room, that’s the right one for you.”

