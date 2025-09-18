Dulux has named its 2026 Colours of the Year. Here’s how to use them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paint giant Dulux has made a striking departure from its usual practice, unveiling not one, but three distinct shades of blue as its Colours of the Year 2026.

The move marks the first time the specialists have launched a trio of hues, moving beyond single selections such as 2025’s uplifting True Joy yellow.

The new palette, dubbed ‘Rhythm of Blues’, is described by Dulux experts as "a family of colours that can soothe, steady or excite, depending on how you play it".

Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux, emphasised the collection’s versatility.

"This collection offers colours you can find peace in, and colours you can dance to, centred around three distinct rhythms to offer endless possibilities for changing the pace of your space," she said.

The complementary shades are designed to blend effortlessly into any scheme, offering more than just colour blocking, Ms Shillingford said.

The collection features ‘airy and serene’ Mellow Flow, ‘vibrant and expressive’ Free Groove, and ‘rich and grounding’ Slow Swing, each offering a unique depth of pigment to inspire creativity in any space.

Here’s how to get on board the blue aesthetic.

1. Dulux Paint Mixing Easycare Washable & Tough Matt – Free Groove, £39, 2.5L, Dulux

open image in gallery Dulux Free Groove, Dulux Paint Mixing Easycare Washable & Tough Matt ( Dulux )

A showstopping feature wall can transform your kitchen overnight, making everything look bang up-to-date – and gives you the freedom to really go to town with this vivid blue on the walls.

2. Tefal Ingenio Blue 4-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set – Induction Frying Pan (shown), Saucepan, Detachable Handle, Oven Safe, Stackable Compact RV Kitchen Organiser, £79.99, Tefal

open image in gallery Tefal Ingenio Blue 4-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set ( Amazon )

Versatile and compact, this cookware set can go from hob to oven, to tablescape; and the removable handle is a nifty feature when doubling up as a serving dish.

3. Habitat Malti Side Table – Blue, £35, Habitat

open image in gallery Habitat Malti Side Table ( Habitat )

An easy win, this funky side table offers plenty of scope to style around.

4. LSA Collective Glass Bowl in Cobalt, £125; Arc Contrast Saucer Cocktail in Cobalt, £25 for two; and Flute Glass in Cobalt, £25 for two, LSA International – available from 24 September

open image in gallery LSA Collective glass bowl and flute glasses ( Dulux )

This new collection in cobalt blue is a great excuse to switch out clear crystal for stemware you really want to dive right into.

5. Dulux Colours of the Year 2026, Rhythm of Blues, from left to right: Mellow Flow, Free Groove, & Slow Swing; Dulux Paint Mixing Easycare Washable & Tough Matt, £39, 2.5L, Dulux

open image in gallery This trio of jazzy blues will add depth and drama to your décor ( Dulux )

For some wow factor, figuring in the trio of Rhythm of Blues into one space takes a little bit of forward planning. Creatives can take their cue from Dulux and combine the three colours (as shown here) – and go bolder with your favourite shade in recesses and alcoves. Then style your accessories and soft furnishings around it, for fearless makeovers which strike just the right balance.

6. Laura Ashley Archer Table Lamp Leaf Design Gold with Shade, £76, (was £95), Amos Lighting & Home

open image in gallery Laura Ashley Archer Table Lamp Leaf Design Gold with Shade ( Laura Ashley Lighting and Mirrors )

Navy blue is perfectly placed with metallics, and this decorative lamp will dazzle against a wash of calming blue grey.

7. Lexi 3 Seater Sofa, Navy Blue House Plush Fabric, £499.99, Furniture And Choice

open image in gallery Lexi 3 Seater Sofa ( Furniture Choice )

Sofas in unexpected colours, such as a dark navy with steel legs, make a bold accent with contrasting ivory cushions, a charcoal coffee table and eclectic finds. Chic and contemporary.

8. Milano Windsor – Horizontal Traditional Column Radiator – Triple Column – Deep Sea Blue, from £231.96, Best Heating

open image in gallery Milano Windsor – Horizontal Traditional Column Radiator ( Best Heating )

Statement pieces such as a column radiator make a fantastic focal point… and with a choice of blue finishes, you can colour drench your room with heat and warmth.

9. Dusk Blue Organic Cotton Bedding: Double Duvet Cover from £65; Single Double Sheet from £45; Pillowcases from £12.50, (Standard), Marquis & Dawe

open image in gallery Dusk Blue Organic Cotton Bedding, Marquis & Dawe ( Marquis & Dawe )

Blue works like a dream in bedrooms, and when you’re ready to drift off, this dusky blue bundle has a calming, serene feel to it… setting the stage for sweet dreams.