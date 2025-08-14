Over 100,000 Drinkmate carbonation bottles recalled due to risk of explosion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over 100,000 Drinkmate carbonation bottles are being recalled across the US and Canada amid fears they could explode during use, with multiple consumers already reporting injuries including cuts and hearing damage.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a notice on Thursday confirming the recall of specific ‘Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles’, sold either individually or as part of the brand’s ‘OmniFizz’ sparkling water maker starter kits. This affects approximately 106,200 bottles in the US and a further 5,000 in Canada.

Drinkmate has received eight reports of bottles exploding in the US, with four incidents leading to serious injuries such as cuts, impact injuries, and hearing damage. Health Canada has also recorded one case of a bottle shattering, resulting in bruises.

While the exact cause of the explosions remains unclear, the recall specifically targets Drinkmate’s 1-litre bottles with expiration dates ranging from January 2026 to October 2026. These products are identifiable by their clear polyethylene terephthalate body and plastic caps and bases available in red, blue, white, and black colors.

open image in gallery Drinkmate-Bottle Recall ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The affected bottles were sold via Drinkmate’s website and major retailers including Walmart, Amazon, Target and Home Depot, between April 2023 and October 2024. Consumers who own these recalled products are advised to cease use immediately and contact Drinkmate for a free replacement.

Further information and registration for the recall can be found on Drinkmate’s website. To claim a free replacement, customers must complete an online form, upload a photograph of the bottle with the word ‘recall’ written on it in permanent marker, and then dispose of the product as per the recall’s guidelines.

The Associated Press reached out to Michigan-based Drinkmate for further comment Thursday.