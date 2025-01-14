Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drew Barrymore has recalled how she decided to get revenge on one of her ex-boyfriends after he cheated on her.

During a Monday episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, she explained to her guest SZA that part of her multi-faceted plan to get back at her ex included making him watch her get drinks with the woman he cheated on her with.

“I found out my ex-boyfriend was cheating on me. This was decades ago,” the Charlie’s Angels actor began. “I took all of his stuff in my house and I put it all in his car and then I rolled his car down his driveway and left it there and just walked away.”

“Then I made the girl he was cheating on me with meet me for drinks with him sitting there,” she continued. “I was like, ‘You’re gonna sit here and you’re gonna listen to the two of us talk! So shut up and listen!’ And then I drove him home and I looked at him and I go, ‘Now get out.’”

Since conducting her revenge plan Barrymore said that she and her ex-boyfriend have gone to reconnect and she now considers him a “dear friend.”

The 50 First Dates star also defended her former boyfriend’s decision to cheat in the first place.

“We were young and stupid!” she said. “I did dumb things too!”

SZA then chimed in to tell her that she supported Barrymore’s revenge plan. “That wasn’t stupid. That was fire. I’m inspired. I’m deeply inspired,” she told her.

Drew Barrymore admitted she is still friends with the ex-boyfriend that cheated on her and met up with him for drinks ( Getty Images )

Previously Barrymore has addressed the criticisms that she’s too “touchy” with the guests on her talk show. Last month, the actor spoke to her guest Wicked star Cynthia Erivo about the latter’s close friendship with her co-star, Ariana Grande. After Erivo confirmed that Grande is physically affectionate with those close to her, Barrymore said she behaves the same way.

“I’m so touchy. People have to warn me,” she explained. “They’re like, ‘Back off a little bit.’”

However, Erivo said that she’s “welcoming” of that affection, noting that she’s “now used to it” during her friendship with Grande, who she “walks hand-in-hand with” often.

Barrymore agreed with her guest, before sharing why she values physical connection with those around her.

“I’m single. I’m not dating anyone,” she said. “I don’t have that in my life. But I don’t know how I would ever hold back from holding hands, hugging, snuggling.”

The Harriet star shared her thoughts about physical connection, noting that she thinks some people “are afraid of it.”

“I think we assume that physical connection can only be romantic,” she added before Barrymore chimed in to agree. “You’re saying it so much better than I did,” the TV host responded, as she held Erivo’s hand and had her other hand on the actor’s arm.

Barrymore said that when she has “a romantic connection” with someone, she’s actually “far more timid” about being physically affectionate. Erivo continued to explain that she and Grande communicate with each other through “a squeeze of the hand,” “pinch of the finger,” or “a hug.”

“However we need to communicate, it’s how we need to communicate. And I think we don’t give enough credit to how we communicate with our friends physically,” she said.