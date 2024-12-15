Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Drake’s lookalike winner was just crowned in Canada with a hefty cash prize of $10,000.

The 38-year-old rapper’s lookalike competition was the latest in line following Harry Styles’, Glen Powell’s, and, of course, Timothée Chalamet’s.

However, Drake decided to join in on the fun, adding a generous donation to the winner’s pool ahead of the big day.

Yesterday (December 14), eager contestants lined up to participate at Casuals Cakery in Toronto dressed as their most authentic version of the “One Dance” performer.

From “Denim Drake” to “Boston Drake,” several people were hoping to take home the winning check. But in the end, “Girl Drake,” a woman named Makayla Chambers, was the one to beat all the rest.

Videos online showed Chambers dressed like the “God’s Plan” performer with two pigtail braids, a painted-on goatee, and a camouflage quarter-zip. The outfit resembled a similar ensemble Drake donned in October.

open image in gallery ‘Girl Drake’ wins the rapper’s lookalike contest in Toronto on December 14 ( Instagram/@anthpo )

Anthony Po, the YouTuber responsible for starting the celebrity lookalike contest spree, shared a reel from the Toronto event on Instagram, claiming that the individual dressed in a bulletproof vest, just like Drake’s known to wear at his concerts, should’ve won.

open image in gallery YouTuber Anthony Po shares image of ‘Drake’ contestant he believes should’ve won the competition ( Instagram/@anthpo )

The “Hotline Bling” vocalist reposted videos on his social media page, complimenting everyone and his hometown. “I love this city,” he wrote.

Before the competition, Drake messaged Casuals Cakery to let them know he wanted to contribute $10,000 to the prize fund.

“I’m adding 10 band to the lookalike contest as the main prize,” he said to which the bakery replied: “Just give me a min to stop hyperventilating this moment. I can’t believe this is your account and you know about this, omg.”

Next to a screenshot of their messages, the bakery wrote: “I can barely type and a whole shock went through my body. But yes this is true and real & I hope the Drake doppelgängers ready LETSSSSSSSS GOOOOOOO. You think ur gonna win $10 bands.”

open image in gallery Miles Mitchell won the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York City

Timothée Chalamet’s lookalike competition from October spurred a cultural trend that’s gone global now.

On October 27, more than 2,000 attendees gathered in New York City’s Washington Square Park to find out which person out of the 30 contestants would take home a life-size check for $50.

After a brief interruption by local authorities that saw Po get hit with a $500 fine for hosting an unregistered event at the park, a gentleman named Miles Mitchell was voted the winner. Mitchell was dressed in a Wonka costume, purple cape and all.