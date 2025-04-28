Donald Trump Jr launches ‘Executive Branch’ membership club with $500k fees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump Jr. is launching an ultra-exclusive, members-only club in Washington, D.C., with an annual membership fee of half a million dollars.

This private club will be the second managed by a member of the Trump family after Mar-A-Lago, the glitzy resort owned by Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.

Named “Executive Branch,” the new invite-only club will be based in Georgetown, according to an invite obtained by Politico. The publication reports that there is already a waitlist.

As of now, the list of founding members reportedly includes entrepreneur David Sacks, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (the brothers who accused Mark Zuckerberg of stealing their idea for Facebook), and venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

Trump Jr., 47, is a co-owner alongside investment banker Omeed Malik and Zach and Alex Witkoff (sons of Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East).

Trump’s eldest son and Malik reportedly conceived the club idea alongside their partners (the Witkoff brothers and Chris Buskirk) at 1789 Capital, a conservative venture capital firm. Trump Jr. joined 1789 Capital in 2024.

Donald Trump Jr is starting his own members-only club in Washington with membership fees totaling $500,000 ( Getty )

According to Politico, the steep cost and invitation-only policy have been put in place to keep the media out for the benefit of Trump’s cabinet.

The publication, citing “people familiar with the plans,” says the group is aiming to create “the highest-end private club that Washington has ever had,” catering to business and tech moguls hoping to cosy up to the Trump administration.

The Independent has contacted Trump Jr’s representatives for comment.

Executive Branch held its inaugural event this past weekend after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, according to the invitation. Among the supposed guests was White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump Jr.’s new venture comes decades after his father purchased Mar-A-Lago in 1985.

The property is a national historic landmark originally commissioned by Marjorie Merriweather Post, heiress to the Post Cereals company.

The grounds total more than 62,000 square feet, with 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and three bomb shelters.

The property has undergone extensive renovations, including the addition of five tennis courts and a 20,000-square-foot ballroom. It now serves as a private club, a resort, and a hotel for paying members, as well as a 3,000-square-foot residence for the Trump family.

Trump raised the membership fee from $700,000 to $1 million just one month before his re-election in November 2024.