Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rattled Los Angeles Dodgers player Mookie Betts has revealed his struggles with a perplexing health issue that’s melting weight away when he desperately needs to build himself up as the season kicks off.

What’s happening to his body is a mystery, he told reporters in a video captured by SportsNetLA.

“I’m not exactly sure what it is. I don’t think anybody really knows,” said the 32-year-old shortstop. “My stomach is, I guess, really aggravated. I’m practicing all day and my body’s just kind of eating itself. Literally, every time I fuel my body, I throw up, and I don't know what to do about it.”

Betts — who is entering his fifth season on the Dodgers — said he hasn’t been able to keep solid food down for weeks, causing him to lose 25 pounds.

“You go weigh yourself and you weigh 150 pounds. And before I left spring [training], I was 175,” he explained before admitting he has been “scared to eat.”

Mookie Betts says his body is ‘eating itself’ after losing 25 pounds amid an ongoing battle with an unknown stomach illness ( Getty )

Betts was unable to play in the team’s first two regular season games in Tokyo last week due to his unknown illness.

The athlete, who also plays right field, flew home early from Japan after participating in a few workouts to regain his strength and rest ahead of the home opener on Thursday, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts said that had the team known the severity of his illness at the time, they most likely would have told him to stay home entirely.

“The thing is when you lose a lot of weight, when you’re dehydrated, that’s what opens a person up to soft-tissue injuries,” Roberts told MLB.com. “We’re very mindful of that. So to take the next week .... to build him back up, his strength, do some baseball activities to get ready for the home opener."

After being sent home from Tokyo, the professional athlete underwent testing.

In a March 23 interview with SportsNet LA, he confirmed that all the tests had come back “clean,” but the doctors were still unsure of what the root cause of his sickness was.

“I mean, I feel great. Like, my body feels great. I’ve been able to work out. I’ve been able to do pretty much everything but eat, which is strange,” he said.

“So the symptoms have kind of gone away. I just have to figure out how to get my stomach to kind of calm down,” Betts continued. “I guess it's just something with my stomach being really aggravated, so I've just started some new medicine now to try and calm my stomach down.”

It’s “just hard to fathom not eating and going to play a game. So it looks like I’m just going to be light for a little bit ... I just want to play, man. I’m tired of sitting, tired of throwing up, tired of doing all this. I really just want to play, said Bells.

He was scratched last minute from the lineup for Sunday and Monday’s games against the Los Angeles Angels.

As of now, Betts is slated to start as shortstop for the Dodgers’ upcoming game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, according to a USA Today report.

Following six seasons playing for the Boston Red Sex, Betts was traded to the Dodgers in 2020. After successfully helping the Dodgers win the World Series title that same year, he signed a 12-year extension contract with a $65 million signing bonus.