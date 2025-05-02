Doc Martin star Martin Clunes announces death of show’s beloved dog Buddy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has announced the death of the show’s much-loved dog, Buddy.

The 63-year-old actor starred as Doctor Martin Ellingham in the popular ITV comedy-drama series, which ran for ten series between 2004 and 2022. Clunes’ character is portrayed as a gradually softening, but irritable man, who does not like dogs.

In the fourth series, which aired in 2009, he was joined by animal actor and Rough Jack Russell Terrier, Dodger, who plays Buddy. Dodger appeared in ten series before he was diagnosed with dementia in 2019 and retired from the show.

Clunes, an animal-lover who owns a farm in Dorset with six horses, two cats, nine hens, and three cows, shared the news in an interview on The One Show while promoting his forthcoming book, Meetings with Remarkable Animals.

“Your character was always irritated by his dog, but you had quite a good way of getting around that,” commented host Roman Kemp.

Clunes replied: “Oh Dodger, oh yeah! He was fantastic, that boy. Sadly, no longer with us.”

The actor commented on his character’s affectionately troublesome dynamic with his pet, saying: “That was the joke, I thought ‘Who hates dogs?’, [so] there’s someone who hates dogs, but they all love him, and they just hang out with him.”

Doctor Ellingham shouts at Buddy out of frustration throughout the show, and Clunes shared his special technique of not alarming the real animal during scenes.

Dog trainer Sonia Turner shared the news in a post on Instagram in 2023 ( Instagram/DodgerPaddyTaffy )

“So I had to yell at him, throw him around, do all sorts of things, but I never shouted really at him. I just waved my lips around and added in the shouting later,” he explained.

“Me and Sonia Turner, his trainer, and Dodger, we just had such fun on that, you know? Pushing the limits of what we could do with him, and he was fabulous.”

Some fan theories suggested that Buddy’s growing relationship with Clunes’ character mirrors his developing connection with Louisa Glasson (Caroline Catz). For the final series, he was replaced by a dog of the same breed, named Taffy.

Announcing Dodger’s death in 2023, dog trainer Turner revealed to fans: “A huge THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to remember Dodger and send their condolences. Tom and I are truly touched and amazed that our little chap had been taken to heart by so many people, both here and abroad. Bless you Dodger.”