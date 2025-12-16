The DJ priest trading pulpit for turntables to spread the word of God

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Under sweeping stage lights in Monterrey, Mexico, a Catholic priest in his clerical collar is captivating crowds – not from a pulpit, but from behind a set of turntables.

Father Guilherme Peixoto commands a packed dance floor, his hand raised as electronic beats thunder through the venue, hundreds moving in unison.

The Portuguese clergyman, who has played at some of the world's most renowned clubs, is now touring Latin America, filling venues from Colombia to Mexico – a nation home to the second-largest Catholic population globally.

For Father Peixoto, a career clergyman, each stage appearance carries significant weight.

"It's a different energy and I think in our life the balance is very important," Father Peixoto said backstage at the downtown Monterrey venue, packed shoulder-to-shoulder with about 300 young revellers and a few priests there to enjoy his set.

"We have time for silence, time to listen to the voice of God ... and also time to share the message of God," he added.

open image in gallery Father Peixoto has built a global following as a DJ ( REUTERS )

Father Peixoto is touring Latin America while promoting his latest EP, Si Tuvieras Fe, which was released on 5 December.

He has gained international recognition and built a global following as a DJ, particularly among young people in Latin America, where the Church's numbers have been in decline over the past decade.

That balance between "adrenaline" and "contemplation" remains central to how he views his dual roles.

His electronic tracks – heavy beats layered with spiritual messages – include hits like "Lift up the fallen" and "Protegeme Senor".

His sets feature religious symbols glowing across the club, videos of the late Pope Francis and, in his Mexico shows, images of the revered Virgin of Guadalupe.

open image in gallery Father Peixoto wants to build community ( REUTERS )

Father Peixoto's unlikely rise to fame began two decades ago, when he launched a "parish bar" in Portugal to help pay off church debts. As popularity for the events exploded, he enrolled in DJ classes.

For Father Peixoto, it has never been about breaking Church rules, but about building community. If his sold-out shows are an indication, the message has resonated.

"For me, there is always something special in electronic music. It's the respect, there is no judgment on the dance floor," he said.

"As I always say, it's an amazing image for the world."

In Monterrey, he plays for a couple of hours, wrapping up around 2am.

open image in gallery Father Peixoto attends a mass confirmation ceremony at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady of Monterrey ( REUTERS )

The night continues, but Father Peixoto doesn't stay for the after party.

Instead, bright and early the next morning, he stands beside Mexican Archbishop Rogelio Cabrera for mass at Monterrey's metropolitan cathedral, just three blocks from the venue of his show the night before.

Passing out the Eucharist in traditional robes, it would be hard to guess that Father Peixoto was behind the turntables just a few hours earlier.

"I know it is not normal for a priest to have this kind of opportunity," he said.

"So it's gratitude and a responsibility to share something special."