Key paint colours for summery interior updates

Nothing lifts the mood like a pretty palette, radiant glow or sultry vibe of plummy tones… especially if you’re dabbling in a little DIY and painting a room.

And this season it’s all about expressing yourself: “Discover the joyful brightness of yellow and calming essence of tranquil green,” suggests Flora Hogg, interior designer and colour consultant at Craig & Rose.

Paint is also the perfect tool to transform a space. As Hogg puts it: “Colour invites you to refresh your surroundings, and explore new ways to express your unique style as the seasons change.”

And with the confidence to create a thing of beauty, your brush strokes can be geared towards individuality and a free-spirited vibe.

Helen Shaw, director of marketing (International) for Benjamin Moore says: “Bold and energetic paint applications are currently trending in interior design in response to the ‘primary play’ trend that’s all about nostalgia – and not taking styling too seriously.

“This look embraces creativity and experimentation with colour and form, making it perfect for a range of spaces in the home… but in particular, to refresh a living room design.”

Here’s how to express yourself and make a positive impact…

Buttery yellow

Command the essence of spring with this warm honeyed hue – drawing inspiration from Moorish architecture, suggests Hogg.

“This soft, buttery shade does more than enhance any room; it introduces a layer of sophistication and timeless history, while its amber undertones infuse the space with a radiant, joyful energy.”

She says this shade is ideally suited for lighter, brighter months, and brings a playful sense of nostalgia and vitality.

Moreover, its golden warmth effortlessly complements any room, says Hogg, whether you’re enhancing a cosy nook or commanding attention in a dynamic space.

Nuanced green

A contemporary take on sage, it invites the calming presence of nature indoors, suggests Hogg. “This fresh, earthy hue offers a timeless update, perfect for those seeking a serene retreat that wraps any room in a peaceful, rejuvenating atmosphere.”

Perfect for serene bedrooms, inviting hallways, or restful living spaces, she says this hue creates a peaceful, calming atmosphere that lasts.

Pair with warm neutrals and soft pastels for a natural, tranquil look; or experiment with playful stripes and patterns, to add a contemporary edge without sacrificing the calm feel, says Hogg.

Morris blue

Bring luxury and bold energy into your space with a soft, vintage blue suggests Hogg. Inspired by the timeless designs of William Morris, she says this deep, striking shade commands attention. “Adding both drama and sophistication to any room.”

Whether you’re redesigning your home, or simply refreshing your space, she says this shade showcases a universal desire for comfort, beauty, and connection.

“Its ability to seamlessly blend with both traditional and contemporary styles makes it a versatile and timeless choice, highlights Hogg.

“Perfect for those looking to create an environment that’s both aesthetically pleasing and deeply personal.”

Rich summer plums

Damson evokes the opulence of soft, velvet fabrics and mysterious allure of a summer evening sky, suggests Hogg. “Setting the stage for a striking, intimate atmosphere.

“Damson is not just a colour; it’s an experience and a timeless hue that commands attention, creating an enveloping sense of indulgence.”

Furthermore, she says its rich depth wraps the room in warmth and comfort, while its subtle undertones exude understated luxury.

She says to pair with gold accents and plush textiles to amplify the richness of the hue. “Transforming your room into a welcoming sanctuary – perfect for an elegant, indulgent summer retreat.”

Graphic motifs

A graphic motif such as a hand-painted wall pattern offers an easy and effective way to harness the ‘primary play’ trend, highlights Shaw.

To get the look: Apply in repeat to small areas such as a wall return or skirting to add a pop of personality, without it becoming overbearing, advises Shaw.

With this look, she says colour choice is everything, with bold and primary shades proving most popular for the immediate impact they offer.

“For a modern, monochromatic take on the look, pair a bold magenta pink with a pastel from the same family,” suggests Shaw. “Or embrace complementary colours such as pink and green to mix things up.”