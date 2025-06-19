10 of the most common DIY questions answered

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most homeowners have been faced with a problem or repair so small or simple that they’ve tried a bit of DIY to fix it.

But sometimes even the smallest DIY job can be tougher than anticipated, and you might need to call in a pro after all. But how do you know whether you can do it yourself?

Andy Simms, a renovation expert from MyBuilder.com, has decades of experience working in construction and property, and advises on common DIY questions asked on the site’s Ask A Tradesperson section.

He says: “There are many mysteries when it comes to maintaining and decorating our homes, but the good news is that most of these questions can be easily answered.

“While many requests around home maintenance or problems seem simple, such as blocked loos or beeping smoke alarms, it can be tricky to know what to do if you haven’t dealt with the problem before.

“The majority of these questions can be answered online, but if you’re having doubts, it’s always worth getting a professional in.”

Here, Simms and Fantastic Handyman renovation specialist and handyman coordinator Violeta Stoyanova outline common DIY problems and whether householders will be able to tackle them without the help of a professional…

1. How do you fix a leaking tap?Stoyanova says fixing a leaky tap is something many people wonder if they can do on their own, but she stresses: “In most cases, it’s very doable.”

She explains you’ll need to turn off the water supply, disassemble the tap and replace the worn washers, O-rings or internal cartridge (depending on the faucet type). “Reassembling and testing the fix is straightforward and the parts are generally inexpensive, but very old or specialty faucets may be trickier, and sourcing parts can be more challenging,” she says.

2. How do I unblock a toilet?Calling a tradesperson to unblock a toilet could cost up to £150, warns Simms, who says doing the job yourself is easy with the help of a plunger.

Just push the plunger down and up in the toilet bowl with increasing force, to allow the water to start going down and for whatever’s blocking the loo to flow through. “If this doesn’t work, the blockage may be deep into the drain and will require a professional,” says Simms.

3. How do I fix a hole in the wall?Small holes from nails or screws are easy to repair using spackle (filler) or joint compound, which you apply with a putty knife, leave to dry, then sand and paint over, Stoyanova explains. She says medium-sized holes will usually require a mesh patch or a small piece of drywall cut to fit, supported from behind, then taped, covered with compound, sanded, and painted.

“Larger holes are more complicated and often include cutting and fitting new drywall, but they can still be DIY-friendly for someone who’s comfortable working with tools and willing to spend more time to achieve a smooth finish,” she says.

4. How long do you leave plaster to dry before painting a wall?Simms says you’ll know when you can start painting newly plastered walls when they change from a dark brown colour to salmon pink. “How long this takes depends on the heat and moisture of your room – sometimes it can take up to four weeks,” he says.

Before painting, mix up a mist coat (paint and water, roughly 30% water and 70% paint) to stop the paint peeling when it dries. Once you’ve applied two mist coats to the dry wall, add two full coats of paint once the mist coat has dried.

5. What does 97 mean on my smoke alarm?

Before you think about calling a tradesperson, turn the battery around, advises Simms. “You’ll see that you’re actually reading an ‘LB’ sign, for low battery, so all you need to do is replace your batteries, and certainly don’t get a professional involved.”

6. How do you unblock a drain?Stoyanova says this is usually a simple fix, as using a plunger or a drain snake will often solve the issue. She warns it’s best to avoid harsh chemical drain cleaners because they can damage the pipes over time, and says that in some cases the trap under the sink needs to be removed and cleaned out.

“Most clogs can be handled at home, but if the problem keeps coming back or affects multiple fixtures, it’s better to call a plumber because the issue might be deeper in the plumbing system,” she explains.

7. How do you change the doors on kitchen cupboards?

While hiring a tradesperson to do this job may cost hundreds of pounds, Simms says this is a relatively simple job you can do yourself without replacing the whole kitchen.

Make sure the doors are 3mm smaller than the cabinet, as they need to open, he explains. Then remove the door hinges with a screwdriver, unscrewing the bottom hinge first to better support the weight of the door. Next, mark and drill hinge holes on the new doors to match the originals. Fix the hinges onto the new doors and reattach them to the cabinets, adjusting the doors for a neat fit. Finally, measure and drill the holes for your handles on all the doors.

8. Can you paint kitchen cabinets?

An even cheaper way of revamping your kitchen is by simply painting the cabinet doors. Stoyanova says: “Homeowners wonder if it’s doable without ruining the look. It definitely is, but preparation is critical.” She says you need to remove all doors and hardware, thoroughly clean and degrease the surfaces, sand them lightly, and then apply a bonding primer. After that, paint with a high-quality cabinet paint using a sprayer or foam roller for the best results. “It’s not difficult,” she says, “but it does require patience and careful preparation to avoid a blotchy or streaky finish.”

9. Can you lay new laminate flooring over old laminate flooring?While you may be able to lay some flat flooring (e.g. concrete and wood), Simms says doing this over old flooring may not be a good idea. “It can cause problems such as floor-raising, which will raise your doors and cause later problems with fitting appliances under fixed tops,” he warns.

10. How do I bleed a radiator properly?

Simms says after switching the heating off, make sure the radiators are fully cooled and start with the ones on the lower floor before moving upstairs. Turn the valve at the side clockwise, using a screwdriver, coin or special radiator bleeding key, and once you hear a hissing sound, air and water will release from your radiator. “At this point, I would advise you to hold a towel or bowl close to you to catch the dripping water,” he advises.